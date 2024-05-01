Colorado's Shedeur Sanders early favorite as top pick in 2025 NFL Draft
With the 2024 NFL Draft in the books, oddsmakers are looking ahead to next year’s annual event. And Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders has emerged as the early favorite to go No. 1 overall.
DraftKings Sportsbook lists Sanders, the son of NFL Hall-of-Famer and current Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders, at even money (+100) to be the first player selected in next April’s draft. Listed behind Shedeur Sanders are several notable signal callers. Texas’ Quinn Ewers and Georgia’s Carson Beck check in at +300 odds, Penn State’s Drew Allar is listed at +850 and Alabama’s Jalen Milroe rounds out the top five at +950.
After transferring from Jackson State following the 2022 season, Shedeur Sanders put up some huge numbers his first year in Boulder. In 11 games, he threw for a school- record 3,230 yards and 27 touchdowns. Sanders added 394 yards and four touchdowns on the ground. He also finished the season with a 69.3% completion percentage, the highest in school history.
Coach Prime says Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter will holdout for certain teams in 2025 NFL Draft
Since Michael Vick was selected No. 1 overall by the Atlanta Falcons in 2001, a quarterback
has been the top pick in the NFL Draft 18 times. Last week’s draft saw an NFL record
six quarterbacks selected within the first 12 picks.
Colorado has never had a player selected No. 1 overall, let alone a quarterback
selected in the first round of the NFL Draft. Former Buffaloes running back “Bo” Matthews was taken No 2 overall in the 1974 NFL Draft by the San Diego
Chargers. Kordell Stewart became the highest selected Buffaloes signal caller when the
Pittsburgh Steelers took him in the second round (60th overall) of the 1995 NFL Draft.
Colorado’s two-way star Travis Hunter has the 14th best odds (+2200) to be taken No. 1 overall. The 2025 NFL Draft will take place April 24-26 in Green Bay.