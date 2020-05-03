Creating 2020 Colorado Buffaloes: Outside Linebackers

The project of creating the entire CU scholarship football roster on the NCAA football video game continues with outside linebackers.

The outside linebacker crew graduated two significant contributors in Nu'Umatu Falo and Alex Tchangam. They also lose Davion Taylor who split time at outside linebacker and safety during his time at Colorado.

So they have some replacing to do. Luckily they've spent the last couple of years building depth there, including two crucial JUCO transfers.

Carson Wells returns and should be the most impactful of the crew. He's already started games over the last two seasons but has dealt with injuries and hasn't yet reached his full potential.

The JUCO transfers are Jamar Montgomery and Guy Thomas. Montgomery played more and more as the season went on last year but still only played in four games while keeping his redshirt.

Guy Thomas transfers from Coahoma Community College after spending a season with Nebraska. He has a lot of talent and only time will tell if he can put it together.

Jason Harris is one of the blue-chip recruits as a part of the 2020 class and it won't be surprising to see him get some time on the field in passing downs.

Alec Pell was rumored to move to the inside linebacking spot but for the purposes of this roster, he was kept at OLB.

Alvin Williams and Jash Allen could also be in this group. They are left out as the numbers are getting tight and we have to decide where to place guys.

Carson Wells

Overall: 84

Speed: 88

Strength: 84

Agility: 88

Tackle: 81

Hit Power: 78

Power Moves: 75

Finesse Moves: 75

Block Shedding: 79

Pursuit: 85

Jamar Montgomery

Overall: 80

Speed: 82

Strength: 72

Agility: 82

Tackle: 82

Hit Power: 80

Power Moves: 74

Finesse Moves: 74

Block Shedding: 75

Pursuit: 84

Jason Harris

Overall: 78

Speed: 85

Strength: 74

Agility: 89

Tackle: 82

Hit Power: 78

Power Moves: 77

Finesse Moves: 77

Block Shedding: 76

Pursuit: 82

Guy Thomas

Overall: 78

Speed: 85

Strength: 74

Agility: 85

Tackle: 84

Hit Power: 78

Power Moves: 75

Finesse Moves: 74

Block Shedding: 82

Pursuit: 81

Alec Pell

Overall: 76

Speed: 85

Strength: 79

Agility: 82

Tackle: 78

Hit Power: 76

Power Moves: 77

Finesse Moves: 79

Block Shedding: 73

Pursuit: 78

Joshka Gustav

Overall: 74

Speed: 83

Strength: 76

Agility: 85

Tackle: 75

Hit Power: 81

Power Moves: 70

Finesse Moves: 73

Block Shedding: 71

Pursuit: 76