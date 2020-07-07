Jash Allen is in the transfer portal

Senior linebacker Jash Allen has entered the transfer portal.

Adam Munsterteiger of BuffStampede.com was first to report the news.

As a junior college standout, Allen was the lone 247Sports composite four-star recruit in the 2019 class. He was rated as the No. 6 JUCO recruit in the nation on 247Sports and the No. 2 inside linebacker. He was also rated as a four-star recruit on ESPN.

He started his junior college career at Riverside Community College before transferring Arizona Western College before his sophomore season.

Allen played both running back and linebacker at the junior college level.

The 6-foot-2, 230-pounder came to Colorado to play linebacker but he struggled to find a fit at a specific position. He played outside linebacker, inside linebacker and STAR for the Buffs in 2019.

Allen played in 11 of 12 games and was a significant special teams contributor during his lone season with the Buffaloes.

The speedy linebacker played in 19 defensive snaps against Washington State and recorded three unassisted tackles. He didn't see much action on the defensive side of the ball other than that game.

He also played all over the field for his high school growing up in Tigard (Ore.). He was a standout running back and played four different positions on defense including safety, defensive line, outside and inside linebacker.

He was not expected to be a starter for his senior season and likely would've only played sparingly.

Transferring will allow Allen to find a landing spot where he can play significant snaps before trying to extend his football career.