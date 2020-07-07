BuffsCountry
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Jash Allen is in the transfer portal

Chase Howell

Senior linebacker Jash Allen has entered the transfer portal. 

Adam Munsterteiger of BuffStampede.com was first to report the news. 

As a junior college standout, Allen was the lone 247Sports composite four-star recruit in the 2019 class. He was rated as the No. 6 JUCO recruit in the nation on 247Sports and the No. 2 inside linebacker. He was also rated as a four-star recruit on ESPN.

He started his junior college career at Riverside Community College before transferring Arizona Western College before his sophomore season. 

Allen played both running back and linebacker at the junior college level. 

The 6-foot-2, 230-pounder came to Colorado to play linebacker but he struggled to find a fit at a specific position. He played outside linebacker, inside linebacker and STAR for the Buffs in 2019. 

Allen played in 11 of 12 games and was a significant special teams contributor during his lone season with the Buffaloes. 

The speedy linebacker played in 19 defensive snaps against Washington State and recorded three unassisted tackles. He didn't see much action on the defensive side of the ball other than that game. 

He also played all over the field for his high school growing up in Tigard (Ore.). He was a standout running back and played four different positions on defense including safety, defensive line, outside and inside linebacker. 

He was not expected to be a starter for his senior season and likely would've only played sparingly. 

Transferring will allow Allen to find a landing spot where he can play significant snaps before trying to extend his football career. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

La'Vontae Shenault arrested on suspicion of DUI in Fort Collins

CU Buffs wide receiver La'Vontae Shenault was arrested in Fort Collins on Sunday for suspicion of DUI.

Chase Howell

Podcast: Twitter beef and getting buff

The CU Buffs Country podcast is back for another week of talking Buffs. This time, Chase Howell addresses some Twitter beef and his viewpoint of the ongoing workouts.

Chase Howell

Embree has to quickly develop his tight end room

Tight ends coach Taylor Embree wasn't left with much in the cupboard in his tight end room, but there is still some talent in that room and they could surprise people in 2020.

Chase Howell

Familiar names on the hot seat in 2020

Chase Howell

Column: What are we doing?

Amid massive coronavirus spikes all over the country, college athletes continue to "voluntarily" workout in groups on college campuses for a season in limbo.

Chase Howell

by

eastcoastbuff

Breaking: CU Buffs nab commitment from four-star in-state tight end

Erik Olsen, a four-star tight end out of Littleton (Colo.), becomes CU's fifth commit of the 2021 class.

Chase Howell

A CU Buffs Cross Country Crash Course

One of the most storied programs in CU athletics, the Colorado cross country team isn't talked about enough. Here is the history and herstory of what Mark Wetmore has been able to do at CU.

Quinn Jamieson

by

MBW

Multiple options still on the table for a Pac-12 football season

As Coronavirus positive cases rise in states all over the country, Larry Scott has multiple options on the table for what a season could look like.

Chase Howell

The CU Buffs are digging Karl Dorrell's coaching style

Karl Dorrell's commitment to transparency has been a welcomed change for the Colorado football program.

Vinay Simlot

CU is "anticipating" only season ticket holders will be allowed at games

In a letter to ticket holders and prospective ticket holders, the CU Buffs ticket office admits anticipating a reduced crowd this season.

Chase Howell