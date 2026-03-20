Five Most Important Players for Colorado, Deion Sanders

With lots of roster turnover for the Colorado Buffaloes, the depth chart and the overall roster look very different in 2026.

Here are the five most important players for Colorado heading into next season.

Nov 8, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) throws a pass during the first quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | Ben Queen-Imagn Images

Julian Lewis

As one of the few returning buffaloes from the 2025 season redshirt, sophomore quarterback Julian Lewis will have a key role during the 2026 season.

In his opportunities during 2025, Lewis showed some promise, throwing for 589 yards, four touchdowns, and zero interceptions while completing 55.3 percent of his passes.

Lewis is projected to be entering his first full year as the starting quarterback, and the added responsibility brings added pressure.

Lewis also has the challenge of learning a new offense this spring with first-year offensive coordinator Brennan Marion. Due to this challenge, Lewis must take advantage of the time he has during spring ball to build chemistry with his receivers, understand the run game, and develop as a leader.

This is because when fall comes, the whole team must be able to trust him to perform at the highest level.

Nov 1, 2025; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans wide receiver Danny Scudero (10) catches a pass for a first down and then run in for a touchdown against the Hawaii Rainbow Wahine during the third quarter at CEFCU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images | Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

Danny Scudero

San Jose State transfer wide receiver Danny Scudero is one of the more important players that Colorado added this offseason. During the 2025 season, Scudero consistently found ways to get open to create big plays.

In his 2025 campaign, Scudero totaled 88 catches for 1297 yards, 10 touchdowns, and averaged 14.7 yards per reception. Game in and game out, Scudero was able to produce no matter what the defense tried to do against him.

Scudero has the versatility to play on the inside in the slot or the outside of the formation. This could cause lots of trouble for defenses in alignment and matchups all over the field.

With several injuries in the wide receiver room, including one to DeAndre Moore Jr., this spring is crucial for Scudero to develop a connection with the quarterbacks to become a reliable target.

Georgia offensive lineman Bo Hughley (59) celebrates as Sanford Stadium is turned red as the game goes into the fourth during the second half of a NCAA college football game against UAB in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. | Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK

Bo Hughley

The Buffaloes have struggled to have consistently good offensive line play since Deion Sanders arrived in Colorado. It has been a struggle to find a run game as well as to protect the quarterback.

Georgia transfer Bo Hughley may be able to be part of a positive change up front. His experience in the SEC should be very valuable for the whole group to learn from.

As of now, he is projected to be a starter or at least fighting for a starting spot at the left tackle position. With the loss of Jordan Seaton to LSU, Colorado must find a replacement to protect the quarterback's blindside.

At 6-7, Hughley has the frame to use his length and strength to keep opposing edge rushers away from his quarterbacks. He also has enough strength to open up lanes for the running backs to find creases and create explosive plays.

The left tackle position for Colorado is one of the more important spots on the field. If Hughley performs at his highest level, there is no telling what Colorado’s offense can accomplish in 2026.

Ezra Christensen

Colorado’s run defense and ability to get after the passer were clearly areas they needed to improve moving forward. The addition of Ezra Christensen should be a great way to do that.

Christensen showcased his ability to be dominant in both areas during the 2025 season. At New Mexico State, he recorded 42 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, six sacks, 10 quarterback hurries, two pass breakups, and one forced fumble.

His skill set to be dominant against the run and able to be destructive in the past game gives him a significant amount of versatility and could work himself into being a three-down player for the Buffaloes.

This was a huge addition for Colorado, and if he can perform even close to the level he was able to in 2025, the buffaloes have the opportunity to be one of the toughest defenses to go against in the Big 12 next season.

Aug 30, 2025; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes tight end Bennett Christian (85) runs past Texas Longhorns linebacker Liona Lefau (18) during the first half at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns - Imagn Images | Adam Cairns/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

Liona Lefau

At the second level, Colorado needed to upgrade their linebackers as well, and they were able to do just that with Texas transfer Liona Lefau. Lefau was also a crucial addition for Colorado as well because of how experienced he is, and the playmaking ability he brings to the defense.

Lefau was very successful in his three seasons at Texas, where he made 22 starts. In his career he totaled 139 tackles, eight tackles for loss, three sacks, six pass breakups, one interception, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery.

Last season, especially, the Buffaloes needed someone at the second level who could get the defense aligned right and make plays when they were called upon.

Lefau checks that box and is a player who will be critical to Colorado’s success during 2026. Lefau and the rest of the front seven should be able to help Colorado’s run defense go from one of the worst in the nation, ranking 135th in 2025, to potentially one of the best.

All across the roster, Colorado coach Deion Sanders knew he needed to make changes. So he went to the transfer portal and found players that could produce at a higher level and fit what he was looking for in future Buffaloes.

SIGN UP FOR THE COLORADO BUFFALOES ON SI NEWSLETTER HERE!