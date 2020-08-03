BuffsCountry
CU Buffs add transfer wide receiver Michael Byrd Jr.

Chase Howell

Michael Byrd Jr. has been a journeyman throughout his college career. 

He started at Arkansas, transferred after a season to TCU and will now be transferring to Colorado for his last two seasons of eligibility. 

After entering the transfer portal in March, Byrd reached out and talked with lots of coaches across the country. One of the ones he clicked with was Jason Grossman, a graduate assistant wide receivers coach at CU.

"It took me a little bit to find a place where I felt like I could thrive academically and athletically," Byrd said. "I got in contact with Coach Grossman, who is a graduate assistant for Colorado, in May I think. And then I applied and everything in about June and then I got a decision back earlier this month that I got in."

The 5-foot-7, 160-pounder did his research. He found out all he needed to know about Colorado and liked what he saw. He recently accepted a preferred walk-on opportunity to join the wide receiver corps. 

"So kind of looking at Dorrell and his past coaching experience and then looking at Colorado's history as well, with the players that have come out of there recently," Byrd said. "Like Phillip Lindsay and guys like that that are explosive on the offensive side of the ball."

One of the things that stood out to Byrd was the way head coach Karl Dorrell handled the Black Lives Matter movement protests and how he was able to elevate his players' voices. 

"I definitely was interested in what Colorado had when I did my background information on the school and (Dorrell’s) perspective on minorities because, in this time in our country, being able to go to a school that cares about you as an individual is very important to me," Byrd said. "So kind of seeing the school's point of view on race. And values minority students and students of all cultures. I definitely was interested in that. So all of that kind of played a part in me wanting to come to Colorado."

Byrd played running back and receiver in high school. He can also be an explosive returner on special teams. 

The speedy receiver hopes to contribute any way he can. 

"When I come in now, I'm really just trying to add to what's already there," Byrd said. "So if that means that the coaches feel like I'm better coming in as a rotational guy than starting, then that's going to be my job."

Byrd plans on continuing to major in psychology, the path he was on while at TCU. 

