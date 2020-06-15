Podcast: CU Buffs back on campus

The crew has reassembled and was back for a late-week CU Buffs Country podcast.

It had to be recorded later than usual in order to get the triangle offense back together.

But Adam Chalifoux, Vinay Simlot and Chase Howell brought the heat.

The assistant football coaches got to meet the media last week and the boys discuss their first impressions of some of the assistant coaches.

The Buffs are back on campus, especially the football team. And as some of the freshmen arrive on campus, it makes for very exciting teams. The Ashaad Clayton recruiting saga is finally over.

The lads finish up with a little bit of off-season shenanigans. In honor of the (alleged) return of the NBA, we each drafted six guys for our Pac-12 NBA teams.

They each could pick two guards, one guard/forward, two big men and a sixth man.

Listen to the podcast and then vote for your favorite team on our Twitter account @BuffsCountryPod.

We took a break from Clown College Scholarship of the Week this week but then decided to give it to the NCAA last-minute anyway. It will be back for next week.

You can listen to the podcast on iTunes (Apple Podcasts), Spotify and most of your other favorite platforms. Or you can listen by clicking the Soundcloud link below.

Please remember to like, subscribe, rate five-stars and leave a friendly review on the podcast.

We will be back for next at the usual time on Friday evening and will have it posted by Saturday.