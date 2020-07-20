BuffsCountry
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

More news makes fall football season appear grim

Chase Howell

Stop me if you've heard this yet... the college football season in the fall is looking grimmer and grimmer. 

Two bombshells were dropped on Monday that could directly impact a Pac-12 football season. 

The California Interscholastic Federation, the organization that runs California high school athletics, decided to go to a modified schedule, allowing the regions to make their own decisions.

"The California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) has determined, in collaboration with our 10 Sections, that education-based athletics for the 2020-2021 school year will begin with a modified season of sport schedule," the release read.

This allowed for the southern region of California to push fall sports, including football, to December or January according to Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports. 

There is no direct impact to the CU season due to this change but it will impact recruiting. Some southern California high school recruits will have to make a decision on whether to stay or head to college. Some have already decided to forgo their senior season and enroll in school early.

Although Dodd reported that the opposite may happen. 

The other big piece of news is Cal-Berkely has decided to follow USC and become the second Pac-12 school to move to online classes for the fall semester. 

It appears most people in academia expect a domino effect after schools announce their virtual learning schedules that most other schools will eventually follow suit. 

It is hard to argue having athletes on-campus when students aren't asked to be on-campus. But it could help in creating a bubble environment somewhere remote like the professional leagues are doing. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Tad Boyle and his CU Buffs are back on the practice court

The Colorado Buffaloes men's basketball team practiced with coaches in attendance on Monday for the first time since March.

Chase Howell

Tale of the Tape: Quincy Allen is a complete difference maker

Adam Chalifoux provides the scouting report for CU's newest hoops commit, Quincy Allen.

Adam Chalifoux

by

ZionSkyWalker

The evaluation for SI All-American candidate and CU Buffs commit Tyas Martin

The scouting report, highlights and evaluation for CU Buffs defensive line commit Tyas Martin.

Chase Howell

CU Buffs are trying to cop Maddox Kopp

The Colorado Buffaloes newest quarterback target is Maddox Kopp and he's receptive to the Buffs' interest.

Chase Howell

CU Buffs tease new uniforms, silver may be out the window

The CU Buffs football team released a teaser for the 2020 football uniforms and there is a popular color missing.

Quinn Jamieson

Who's your Taddy? CU Buffs land big-time hoops commit

The Colorado Buffaloes pick up a commitment from four-star small forward Quincy Allen.

Chase Howell

by

MattySolo

Tyas Martin is an All-American candidate

Chase Howell

The Herd Gets Stronger: Tyas Martin commits to the CU Buffs

The Colorado Buffaloes add their second commit in as many days and No. 8 overall with three-star defensive lineman Tyas Martin

Chase Howell

Kirsty Hodgkins wins CGA match play title

Kirsty Hodgkins picked up her first win of the summer on Thursday and her game is shaping up at just the right time.

Chase Howell

CU Buffs add commit from the Tar Heel State

Tyrin Taylor, a three-star cornerback out of Cornelius (N.C.), has given the Colorado Buffaloes his word.

Chase Howell