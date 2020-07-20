More news makes fall football season appear grim

Stop me if you've heard this yet... the college football season in the fall is looking grimmer and grimmer.

Two bombshells were dropped on Monday that could directly impact a Pac-12 football season.

The California Interscholastic Federation, the organization that runs California high school athletics, decided to go to a modified schedule, allowing the regions to make their own decisions.

"The California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) has determined, in collaboration with our 10 Sections, that education-based athletics for the 2020-2021 school year will begin with a modified season of sport schedule," the release read.

This allowed for the southern region of California to push fall sports, including football, to December or January according to Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports.

There is no direct impact to the CU season due to this change but it will impact recruiting. Some southern California high school recruits will have to make a decision on whether to stay or head to college. Some have already decided to forgo their senior season and enroll in school early.

Although Dodd reported that the opposite may happen.

The other big piece of news is Cal-Berkely has decided to follow USC and become the second Pac-12 school to move to online classes for the fall semester.

It appears most people in academia expect a domino effect after schools announce their virtual learning schedules that most other schools will eventually follow suit.

It is hard to argue having athletes on-campus when students aren't asked to be on-campus. But it could help in creating a bubble environment somewhere remote like the professional leagues are doing.