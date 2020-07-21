BuffsCountry
CU Buffs bolster recruiting staff

Chase Howell

Karl Dorrell and the Colorado Buffaloes appear to have hired Deontrae Cooper in a recruiting role. 

Cooper tweeted out pictures of CU as well as his headshot for the staff directory and captioned it, "Cheers to new beginnings."

Cooper hails from Colorado State-Pueblo where he played as a running back, slot receiver and a returner. 

He spent 2010-2015 in Pueblo majoring in mass communication. He spent a few years trying to make it in the professional field before pursuing a career in coaching. 

Cooper started his coaching career with a short stint as a graduate assistant at his alma mater. He then took a job as an assistant at West Texas A&M while getting his masters in educational/instructional technology. 

Most recently, he spent the last couple of seasons on the staff with the infamous Dan Hawkins at UC-Davis. Hawkins has had some success there, winning the Big Sky in 2018. 

This will be a new role for Cooper, a recruiting-only position, but it is likely he spent a lot of time evaluating recruits as a graduate assistant at smaller schools. 

The recruiting staff continues to get bolstered. Junior Tanuvasa moved into a quality control recruiting position and they have continued to hire recruiting assistants over the last few weeks. 

The football team has yet to announce a Director of Recruiting or recruiting coordinator from the football staff, two very common positions at various Power 5 programs. 

They will also have to replace some of their on-campus recruiters that are now gone from the last staff when on-campus recruiting returns. 

