Jackson and Noyer standout in latest CU Buffs speed leaderboard

Drew Wilson, the director of strength and conditioning for the CU Buffs football team, released some of the data from the voluntary workouts which included the speeds of some of the fastest players in each weight class.

The one player that really pops out from that group is Sam Noyer.

Noyer made the switch from quarterback to safety before the 2019 season and performed above expectations, although expectations weren't very high. He became a serviceable safety and showed he had the speed to play on defense.

Now, he's back to the quarterback position and he has some serious dual-threat ability. According to Wilson's tweet, the senior signal-caller ran at 20.3 miles per hour. That's the second-fastest among the combo weight class, which tends to be linebackers, tight ends and quarterbacks.

Carson Wells was right behind him at 20.1 miles per hour. Wells tweeted later in the day that he did that at 230 pounds.

The skill position guys also posted some impressive numbers.

Daniel Arias was the fastest skill guy, clocking in at 22.3 MPH. Arias has always had the track speed and he's starting to show it in workouts.

Maurice Bell was third among the skill guys at 21.5 MPH. He has long been framed as a possession receiver but he has shown he's got the speed to burn as well.

And then just ahead of him, at 21.7 MPH, is Jaylon Jackson. That should put a smile on a lot of CU Buffs fans' faces as Jackson is a guy that has battled some serious leg injuries during his career. It finally looks like he's getting back to full speed and Coach Wilson posted that he was about one mile per hour faster than last week, in a tweet that has since been deleted.

The Buffs have some serious speed to burn.