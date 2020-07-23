BuffsCountry
K.D. Nixon named to the Hornung Award watchlist

Chase Howell

K.D. Nixon was named on the Paul Hornung Award watchlist on Thursday. 

The Hornung Award is given to the most versatile player in college football. 

Players from all different positions can earn this award, they have to be a player that is utilized in many different ways. 

Kentucky's Lynn Bowden Jr. won the award last season after starting the season at wide receiver and finishing the season as the starting quarterback. 

Some of the other names on the list of 50 include Utah's Britain Covey (one of the best returners in the nation), LSU's Derek Stingley Jr. (who could play on both sides of the ball), Purdue's Rondale Moore, Alabama's Jaylen Waddle and Colorado State's Dante Wright. 

Nixon has been a versatile player during his first three seasons. He not only lines up at all three receiver positions but has also lined up in the backfield, returned punts and kicks and even threw a touchdown pass last season. 

He has caught 89 passes for 1,128 yards and seven touchdowns during his CU career. The jitterbug receiver has also scored a touchdown on the ground. 

The 5-foot-8, 185-pounder has spent some time as punt returner and full-time the last two season's as the kick returner. He has totaled 758 kick return yards and sits at 15th all-time on the return list. Of course, rule changes over the last few years have hindered Nixon's chances of taking them to the house. 

He is close to hitting 2,000 all-purpose yards as a Colorado Buffalo and will likely pass that if he plays this season.

Nixon was not one of the names on the Biletnikoff watch list, given to the nation's top receiver. 

