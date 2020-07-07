La'Vontae Shenault was booked Larimer County Jail early Sunday morning on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

It was first reported by Kelly Lyell of the Coloradan.

Shenault was arrested by the Fort Collins police just west of the Colorado State campus during a traffic stop around 12:41 a.m.

He was released later on Sunday after posting $1,250 in bond money according to the records.

The police initially pulled him over when they observed his vehicle driving without headlights on, a police spokeswoman said on Tuesday.

The officer then observed signs of impairment and he was booked on three misdemeanor charges: driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, driving without headlamps at night and a driver's license violation.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 11. More details will be provided at a later date.

Shenault is the younger brother of Laviska Shenault, who was recently drafted in the second round by the Jacksonville Jaguars and was a standout receiver for the Colorado Buffaloes.

La'Vontae played in four games but did not catch any passes and redshirted during his first year with the Buffaloes.

He was a four-star recruit coming out of high school and a top 100 recruit in the state of Texas.

Shenault was initially committed to Texas Tech for a while before flipping to Colorado before the regular signing period.

He was expected to compete for a starting spot at one of the wide receiver positions and was expected to be on of the top receivers on the roster.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.