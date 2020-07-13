BuffsCountry
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Nate Landman makes Chuck Bednarik Award watch list

Chase Howell

The Maxwell Football Club announced the watch list for the Chuck Bednarik award given out to the top defensive player in college football. 

And CU Buffs senior linebacker Nate Landman made the cut. 

There were a total of 90 players on the watch list for the prestigious award and players from all conferences, all over the country. 

Last year's Bednarik Award winner was Ohio State's Chase Young who was drafted second overall by the Washington football team. 

Young was the first player to win the award from the Ohio State Buckeyes. 

Chuck Bednarik was a standout player for the University of Pennsylvania and later with the Philadelphia Eagles. 

Landman has been the top tackler on the Colorado Buffaloes for the last two seasons. 

He was named first-team All-Pac-12 by the Associated Press, coaches and Phil Steele last season. He was also named All-American honorable mention by Phil Steele. 

The 6-foot-3, 235-pounder has been awarded the Dave Jones Award for most outstanding defensive player on the CU Buffs in back-to-back seasons. 

Landman got better as the season went on last year, as he got more comfortable in the new defense, and ended up finishing with 137 tackles (112 solo) with eight of them for a loss. His 137 tackles were the most by a Buffalo since Jordan Dizon had 160 in 2007. 

He now has 277 tackles in his career which puts him at 21st in school history in total tackles with one year to spare. 

Semifinalists will be announced on Nov. 3 (assuming the season goes on as planned), finalists on Nov. 23 and the winner is awarded at the College Football Awards Show which is scheduled for Dec. 10. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Trustin Oliver commits to the CU Buffs once again

After signing with the Colorado Buffaloes in 2019, Oliver spent a season in junior college and has committed to the new staff at Colorado.

Chase Howell

Podcast: Everything is getting canceled!

The CU BuffsCountry podcast was back for another edition and it feels like all of the dominoes are starting to fall.

Chase Howell

Wesley Gordon inks deal in France's top division

Forever Buff Wesley Gordon will continue his professional basketball career in the Jeep Élite league playing for ESSM Le Portel.

Chase Howell

The Ralphie VI era has begun

Rick George announced on Thursday that they have selected the newest Ralphie and she is beginning to train.

Chase Howell

He's Baaaaaack: Andre Roberson is a full participant in OKC practice

After a layoff of over two and a half years, Roberson is back on the practice court as a full participant and could be making a return in the NBA restart.

Chase Howell

Pac-12 announces conference-only schedule

After the Big Ten announcement on Thursday, the Pac-12 has decided to follow suit and go to a conference-only schedule for fall sports.

Chase Howell

Weekly Offer Tracker: A couple more 2021 recruits

The Colorado Buffaloes coaching staff added a couple of 2021 targets to the big board this past week including another quarterback target.

Chase Howell

Curtis Chiaverini to transition into student coaching

Chase Howell

International athletes won't be in jeopardy of losing legal status at CU

Amid the immigration law, even if CU-Boulder moves to a full online schedule, they will find a way to "ensure" the international athletes in the United States.

Chase Howell

Laviska Shenault Jr. inks deal with Jacksonville Jaguars

Second round draft pick Laviska Shenault has signed his rookie contract with the Jaguars.

Chase Howell