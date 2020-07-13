Nate Landman makes Chuck Bednarik Award watch list

The Maxwell Football Club announced the watch list for the Chuck Bednarik award given out to the top defensive player in college football.

And CU Buffs senior linebacker Nate Landman made the cut.

There were a total of 90 players on the watch list for the prestigious award and players from all conferences, all over the country.

Last year's Bednarik Award winner was Ohio State's Chase Young who was drafted second overall by the Washington football team.

Young was the first player to win the award from the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Chuck Bednarik was a standout player for the University of Pennsylvania and later with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Landman has been the top tackler on the Colorado Buffaloes for the last two seasons.

He was named first-team All-Pac-12 by the Associated Press, coaches and Phil Steele last season. He was also named All-American honorable mention by Phil Steele.

The 6-foot-3, 235-pounder has been awarded the Dave Jones Award for most outstanding defensive player on the CU Buffs in back-to-back seasons.

Landman got better as the season went on last year, as he got more comfortable in the new defense, and ended up finishing with 137 tackles (112 solo) with eight of them for a loss. His 137 tackles were the most by a Buffalo since Jordan Dizon had 160 in 2007.

He now has 277 tackles in his career which puts him at 21st in school history in total tackles with one year to spare.

Semifinalists will be announced on Nov. 3 (assuming the season goes on as planned), finalists on Nov. 23 and the winner is awarded at the College Football Awards Show which is scheduled for Dec. 10.