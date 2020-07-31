BuffsCountry
Pac-12 releases revised 10-game schedule

Chase Howell

The Pac-12 has released the revised conference 10-game football schedule. 

A few weeks ago, the Pac-12 announced fall sports will be playing a conference-only schedule and now it's clear what that will look like for football. 

The Colorado Buffaloes have added Oregon State to their conference slate.

The last time they played the Beavers, Buffs fans still have nightmares over CU giving up a 31-3 lead and losing in overtime. 

The season is set to be kicked off on Sept. 26 and will end by Dec. 19. They have left one bye week open in case of an outbreak of the coronavirus at any of the programs. 

The conference then has an open bye week during week 12 (Dec. 12) after everybody completes their schedule, in case of an outbreak. And then will conduct the conference championship on Dec. 18 or Dec. 19. 

The Buffs will open on the road for just the second time in the last six years. They face the Pac-12 favorite Oregon Ducks. 

It won't get much easier after that for the Buffs as they will then come home and face the defending Pac-12 South champions, the Utah Utes. 

The five away games include Oregon, Arizona, USC, Washington and Stanford.

The five home games include Utah, Arizona State, UCLA, Oregon State and Washington State. 

Some of the notable games across the conference include a couple of in-state rivalry openers: Arizona vs. Arizona State and UCLA vs. USC

CU has been picked by many to finish last in the Pac-12 South after going through a late coaching change and being unable to hold any practices since the change. 

They also will have a new quarterback in a competition between Tyler Lytle, Same Noyer and Brendon Lewis. 

 Full schedule:

Sept. 26 at Oregon 

Oct. 3 vs Utah 

Oct. 10 at Arizona 

Oct. 17 at Southern California 

Oct. 24 BYE

Oct. 31 vs Arizona State

Nov. 6  at Washington (Friday game on ESPN)

Nov. 14 vs UCLA

Nov. 21 at Stanford 

Nov. 28 vs Oregon State

Dec. 5 vs Washington State

Dec. 19 Pac-12 Championship Game Campus Site

