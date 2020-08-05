CU Buffs "actively planning" to have fans at Folsom Field

The CU Buffs athletics ticket office sent an email out to season ticket holders indicating that they still expect to welcome fans into the stadium this season, if local health officials will allow it.

"We are pleased to share that we are actively planning to welcome fans to games at Folsom Field this season should local public health conditions allow," the release read.

They added that they are developing plans to be able to adhere to all of the proper guidelines. Some of those plans include requiring facemasks, limiting gameday traditions such as tailgating setups and the Buff Walk, adjusting amenities and public spaces to allow for social distancing and reducing capacity at the stadium.

"The health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes, coaches, staff and fans remains (sic) our number one priority," the email included. "As new information becomes available, our plans will be adjusted as necessary."

CU has longed planned to have fans in stadiums and in the last email, they indicated it would be at a limited capacity. They have now added, "should local public health conditions allow," which is a giant question mark at this moment.

The reason for this email to secure the deposit for the 2020 season. They have given season ticket holders options for opting-in or opting-out of having tickets to games this season.

Four options:

Opt-In for the 2020 season

Opt-Out of the 2020 season and convert payments to student-athlete excellence fund (a tax-deductible donation to the athletic program)

Opt-Out and rollover funds to 2021 season

Opt-Out of 2020 for a full refund.

Fans must make a decision by Aug. 14 and the email indicated that whatever season ticket holders decide to do, it will not affect their seat location for the 2021 season.