Deion Sanders's Funny Reaction to Big 12 Fine After Fans Storm Folsom Field
The Colorado Buffaloes knocked off the then-No. 22 Iowa State Cyclones to pick up their first Big 12 conference win of the season. In the immediate aftermath of the game, the Buffaloes fans at Folsom Field stormed the field.
Due to the fans storming the field, the Buffaloes will now have to pay a $50,000 fine. Deion Sanders gave his immediate reaction to this and did not agree with the fine to say the least. He did like how the home crowd celebrated like this, though.
Deion Sanders: “How’s That 50,000 For Rushing the Field?”
“I love it. I want to see the kids rush the field. I absolutely love it,” Sanders said to reporters postgame. “Hats off to our security team, they did a good job ushering me in, but I love to see it.”
“Coach Prime” then found out that it would be a $50,000 fine and had a funny response.
"How’s that 50,000 for rushing the field?” Sanders said. “Who made that a rule? C’mon man, that ain’t right. These kids, well, we have 50,000 right, let’s chip in…That’s how it was when I grew up. We going somewhere, before you get in the car with some gas you got to chip in.”
It’s been a tough season thus far for Buffaloes fans. Coming off a nine win season in 2024, Colorado is in danger of missing a bowl. Those chances to get a bowl game berth drastically increased with the upset win over Iowa State.
Colorado Upsets No. 22 Iowa State
Colorado snapped their Big 12 losing skid and knocked off the Iowa State Cyclones by a final score of 24-17. The connection of quarterback Kaidon Salter and wide receiver Joseph Williams was the key for the Buffaloes offense.
Salter went 16/25 passing for 255 yards, two touchdowns, and zero interceptions. Williams had eight receptions for 128 yards and a touchdown.
This was an important win for the Buffaloes who had been reeling as of late, losing three of their last four games. Colorado improved their record to 3-4 overall and 1-3 in Big 12 play. Colorado fans hope that this win will turn the season around.
Colorado will now enter their bye week off a nice home win before they begin to prepare for their next opponent, the Utah Utes. This will be a very difficult road test. Utah's home field is one of the louder places to play in the country. The Utes have an overall record of 5-1 this season and are 2-1 in Big 12 play. Utah just got back in the AP Top 25 and are currently ranked No. 23.
Can Deion Sanders lead his team to back to back ranked wins?