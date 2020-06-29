BuffsCountry
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Watch: CD6 CU regent candidate Richard Murray discuss the importance of supporting athletics

Chase Howell

The University of Colorado regent race is something lots of Colorado Buffaloes fans will be keeping their eye on.

They impact athletics in an indirect manner but they do vote on all of the contracts for coaches inside the athletic department and the voting on football coaching contracts is something that has been widely talked about. 

That's because there hasn't been a unanimous vote since Mike MacIntyre's extension in 2017. And even that was only unanimous because Linda Shoemaker stepped out of the room. Shoemaker has since voted no on every football contract.

For a special edition of the CU Buffs Country podcast, Vinay Simlot and Chase Howell interviewed congressional district 6 regent candidate Richard Murray.

Murray is running on a pro-athletics platform and understands the importance of supporting athletics as a regent. 

"One of the biggest hurdles I see right now is the no votes," Murray said. "I think it makes it extremely difficult for an athletic director like Rick George, he does a phenomenal job, who needs to go out onto the national market and find a coach when we're competing with conferences and schools that have a lot of money. So having the Board of Regents fully on board. I think will assist in that. It takes away that hurdle."

But Murray wanted to run for regent for more reasons than just supporting the athletic department. As a double Buff, CU is near and dear to his heart. 

"The contacts I made, it opened doors for me," Murray said of his time at Colorado. "And so when the opportunity arose here in Congressional District 6 with an open seat, I thought, now is the best time to throw my name in the ring and try to make a difference and try to pay it forward to my alma mater. "

Murray is running in the Republican primary against Priscilla Rahn. If he wins that, he will have a Democratic challenger in the November election.

Watch the full interview by clicking on the video below or listen to the podcast on all of your favorite podcast platforms. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Will 2020 boast the "most talented" offensive line in recent memory?

Starting tackle Will Sherman believes CU has the most talent and the most depth on the offensive line since he's been with the program.

Chase Howell

Opinion: Boyle made the prudent move in hiring Rick Ray

Tad Boyle hired Rick Ray as his newest assistant coach and there are some reasons why it could be a great fit.

Chase Howell

by

eastcoastbuff

Getting to know graduate assistant Jason Grossman and his heroic act

The Colorado Buffaloes hired a graduate assistant that has flown under the radar over the last couple of months, but he has an amazing story.

Chase Howell

Podcast: Can McKinley Wright be CU's Payton Pritchard?

The boys are back with another CU Buffs Country podcast and Tad Boyle brought us a topic to debate.

Chase Howell

Weekly Offer Tracker: Deep in the heart of Texas

BuffsCountry continues to track the recruits being offered by the Colorado Buffaloes coaching including 2022 recruits.

Chase Howell

Report: Tad Boyle to hire Rick Ray for vacant assistant coaching position

Multiple reports indicate Tad Boyle is expected to hire former Southeastern Missouri head coach Rick Ray to be the next assistant coach at Colorado.

Chase Howell

The defensive line could be a strength for the CU Buffs in 2020

After building lots of depth at the position in 2019, the defensive line has quickly turned into a strength for the Colorado Buffaloes.

Chase Howell

NCAA extends the recruiting dead period, again

The NCAA Division I Council has extended the recruiting dead period through August 31 as they continue to push it back every month.

Chase Howell

Offensive and Defensive Lineman Adjust to COVID-19 Changes

Mustafa Johnson and Will Sherman discuss their offseason and voluntary workouts.

Vinay Simlot

Wednesday Mailbag: Time to get serious about CU football

In another edition of the Monday Mailbag, but on a Wednesday, Chase Howell dives into some important questions about the state of the Colorado Buffaloes.

Chase Howell