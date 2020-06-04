BuffsCountry
CU Buffs set to host Buffs March on Friday

Chase Howell

The Colorado Buffaloes have announced plans to host a "Buffs March" against racism and for social justice that will be conducted in Boulder on Friday and open to the public. 

Senior wide receiver K.D. Nixon announced it on Twitter by tweeting out, "TOMORROW IS GAMEDAY! Buff nation, I need you to support us like you guys will on Saturday & Walk with us! #Love."

The march will begin near 13th and college and it's unclear the exact route but it is likely they will lap around the campus and Folsom Field. 

They will start marching at 9 a.m. but have asked participants to try and arrive by 8:45 a.m. They have also asked for people to follow social distance guidelines and to wear a mask. 

Offensive coordinator Darrin Chiaverini also released a tweet and said, "We are "Walking For Change" and standing up for what is right!! Social Injustice must end and we our using our platform to invoke change and reform!! Shoulder to Shoulder!!" Chiaverini added a few of his trademark emojis. 

Head coach Karl Dorrell tweeted a statement in regard to the killing of George Floyd and the ongoing battle for social justice stating he was about communication and actions. 

"I had a meeting with my team to discuss the recent events happening in the world," Dorrell tweeted on Monday. "This is a time we need to foster hope, honest open communication and action. We will be providing a plan of action for change as a team. It’s more important than ever that WE are together!"

This is one of his first steps towards action and the team agreed collectively to put on this march. 

Women's basketball head coach J.R. Payne has tweeted out that her team will be joining the march. 

Evan Battey retweeted the tweet and it's likely most of the men's basketball team will be there as well. 

"We stand shoulder to shoulder for justice and peace," The graphic reads. 

