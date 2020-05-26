BuffsCountry
CU-Boulder releases plans for students' return to campus in the fall

Chase Howell

The University of Colorado will have students on-campus in the fall and there will be in-person classes. 

Chancellor Phil DiStefano released a set of guidelines and plans on Tuesday to aid the students' return to campus in the fall. 

"Today, I am announcing how we are returning to campus this fall," DiStefano said in a statement. "It will be in a way that minimizes health and safety risks to faculty, staff, students and community members through our Road Map to Fall 2020 plan, which I am officially accepting from our Academic Year 2020-21 Planning Team today."

The plan is for classes to go on as scheduled beginning on Aug. 24. although the school plans to switch to remote learning following Thanksgiving break. This is a plan that many schools are following across the country to avoid the students contracting the virus while traveling and bring it back to the school. 

Some schools canceled fall break, CU does not have a fall break to cancel. The only week-long break is for Thanksgiving. 

The plans include ramping up testing and significant measures to track and stop the spread of the virus. 

It also includes requirements of social distancing, requiring facemasks,  increased social distancing and other measures to ensure the virus doesn't spread rapidly across campus. 

CU-Boulder will offer a variety of in-person, distance and hybrid formats for the classes in the fall. 

And classes will be more spread out throughout the day to ensure fewer people on campus at a time. 

Clearly, there are more important issues at hand, but in terms of sports, this is a huge step forward for a possible college football season in Boulder. 

Many administrators and health experts almost unanimously agree that there won't be college sports if students aren't back on-campus in the fall. 

With CU releasing plans on Tuesday and many other schools releasing plans to return to campus. We are one step closer to a college football season. 

The California state schools are the only ones that have released plans that involve having students not return to campus so far. That does not include CU's Pac-12 competitors UCLA and Cal. 

Full details of the plan can be read here. 

