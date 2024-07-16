Deion Sanders' academics questioned at FSU. Will history be repeated with Shedeur?
Florida State fans must still be upset with Coach Prime for recruiting Travis Hunter, who
flipped his commitment from the Seminoles and chose Jackson State, only to see him follow Coach Prime to Colorado. The frustration and anger is so deep down inside that someone was able to find the actual letter from a U.S. congressman wanting to know if Deion Sanders skipped classes while attending Florida State before the 1989 NFL Draft.
Sanders being the polarizing figure since his days in Tallahassee seems to keep people wanting to take a shot at his character, to show he isn’t who he portrays to be, because they felt he wasn’t following the rules. Luckily, the President of Florida State chose not to move forward to see if Sanders was attending class during his time in Tallahassee because he was a two-time All-American.
Many of you may have questions swirling around your heads about whether the Colorado Buffaloes players are attending classes? You don't have to go further than Coach Prime talking about Shedeur Sanders not taking any classes on campus during an appearance on the Bret Boone Podcast.
"It's so different now," Sanders admitted. "Most of the schooling is online. They go to classes and I'm like, 'You guys are missing the best part of college to walk around and be on campus and build an atmosphere and build relationships on campus with other students outside of football. That's the best part of it. But now you have so many kids that are just online. I don't even know if Shedeur has ever taken a class on campus in his college career."
The moment sparked a video by Shedeur Sanders commenting that he hadn’t been to class in person in five years on his YouTube channel. And he decided to show up one day to get the full experience. However, that kind of statement would lead people to begin questioning what's going on in Boulder.
Could this be like-father like-son when it comes to attending classes? Or is this another means of people hating Coach Prime and what he has been able to accomplish thus far? One thing that Buffs players have to their advantage is because of the pandemic most of the students who graduated from high school in 2020 and now are in college continue to take online classes.
When looking at this from a perspective of history being repeated, could a member of Congress reach out to inquire about school attendance in Boulder? Absolutely. What can be said for Coach Prime and the Buffs is that they scored the highest academic success ever. CU has 363 students/athletes across 17 sports, football has 30% at 107. A prime example is the athletic department’s excellent showing in academics. Believe it or not, in this time of constant chatter about NIL, transfer portal and other stuff making college athletics quite chaotic, the phrase Student-Athlete still remains relevant to some.