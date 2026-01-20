Four Former Colorado Buffaloes Reach NFL's Conference Championship Weekend

Turn on the television Sunday and you'll see four former Colorado Buffaloes players suiting up in the NFL's conference championship weekend.

Colorado has at least one former player on three of the four teams, meaning the Buffs will have a representative in the Super Bowl. The Los Angeles Rams have two former Buffs, the Seattle Seahawks have one and the New England Patriots employ a cornerback who began his college career at Colorado.

Surprisingly, the nearby Denver Broncos don't have any former Colorado players on their roster heading into Sunday's AFC Championship Game, although they did work out a couple of Buffs this past offseason.

Below is a closer look at the four former Buffs who advanced to the NFL's conference championship weekend:

Cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon, Los Angeles Rams (Injured Reserve)

The longest-tenured NFL player on this list, cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon spent three seasons at Colorado (2014-16) before landing with the San Francisco 49ers in the 2017 NFL Draft. With the Buffs, Witherspoon finished his career 13th in school history with 28 pass breakups and was a second-team All-Pac-12 selection in 2016.

Unfortunately for Witherspoon, he re-injured his scapula in the Rams' NFC Wild Card win over the Carolina Panthers and will be sidelined for the rest of the season. He'll close his third season in Los Angeles with eight total tackles, two passes defended and an interception.

Linebacker Nate Landman, Los Angeles Rams

Nate Landman closed his five-year college career as one of the most productive linebackers in Colorado history, recording 409 total tackles and a program-record 53 third-down stops.

Now in his fourth NFL campaign, Landman totaled a team-high 132 total tackles, 2.5 sacks, four forced fumbles and a sack during the regular season. The former undrafted free-agent signee totaled 10 tackles in the Rams' NFC Divisional Round win over the Chicago Bears.

Fullback Brady Russell, Seattle Seahawks

A former walk-on at Colorado, Brady Russell has settled in nicely with Seattle as one of the Seahawks' top special teams contributors. The former tight end totaled 14 tackles in the regular season and was targeted once offensively.

Russell had 67 catches for 709 yards and three touchdowns in six seasons at Colorado (2017-22) before signing with the Philadelphia Eagles as an undrafted free agent in 2023.

Cornerback Christian Gonzalez, New England Patriots

Christian Gonzalez spent his first two college seasons at Colorado (2020-21) before transferring to the Oregon Ducks, who ultimately took credit for the cornerback's first-round draft selection in 2023. The third-year Patriot totaled a career-high 69 tackles in the regular season to go along with 10 passes defended.

Gonzalez will return to Colorado on Sunday for the Patriots' AFC Championship Game matchup in Denver. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. MT on CBS/Paramount+.

Landman's Rams will visit Russell's Seahawks in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday (4:30 p.m. MT, Fox).