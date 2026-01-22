Deion Sanders Gets Bad News As Defensive Lineman Transfer Loses Eligibility

The Colorado Buffaloes’ offseason has had its ups and downs, but coach Deion Sanders and his staff have been busy improving the roster. On Wednesday, the program got some disappointing news about one of its newest additions.

New Mexico State defensive lineman Ezra Christensen will not be joining the Buffaloes, as he has been deemed ineligible. According to BuffZone reporter Brian Howell, Christensen would need a waiver to play, one he is unlikely to receive.

Christensen has already used his five years of eligibility. He committed to the Buffaloes in early January and was expected to make an immediate impact on the defensive line.

Sep 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders looks on from the sideline during the first half against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Losing him is a tough blow for a defense that was counting on his experience in the trenches. It also puts more pressure on Sanders and his staff to find someone to step in before the season starts.

How a Sixth Year Could Give Ezra Christensen a Chance to Shine at Colorado

Nov 22, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders on the sidelines in the first quarter against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

With all the roster changes this offseason, it wasn’t clear if Christensen would have started right away. He had a strong redshirt junior season at New Mexico State and looked ready to contribute immediately.

It doesn’t look like he’ll get a sixth year, though he could still try to fight it in court. If he does suit up for Colorado, he could step in right away and help a defensive line that will need every player it can get.

Last year with the Aggies, Christensen had 42 tackles, including 21 solo stops, six sacks, and a forced fumble. He also led all FBS defensive linemen with 28 quarterback hurries, showing he can get into the backfield and make plays.

That mix of experience and production made him one of the most promising players on Colorado’s front seven.

Sanders would have leaned on Christensen early to help stabilize the defensive line. His versatility and proven track record suggested he could quickly become a key piece of the Buffaloes’ defense—if granted a sixth year to play.

An extra season could give Christensen the chance to make an immediate impact with the Buffaloes. His experience and production could quickly make him a key piece of the program’s defensive front.

Deion Sanders Updated Defensive Line Outlook After Losing Ezra Christensen

Oct 25, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders looks on during a time out in the game against the Utah Utes during the second quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

If Christensen can’t secure an extra season of eligibility, Colorado will need to rely on Santana Hopper and Sedrick Smith to anchor the interior of the defensive line. The entire group has been revamped after multiple key departures.

The biggest loss came when Brandon Davis-Swain transferred to Texas A&M this offseason.

Sanders and his staff will need to continue hunting for talent in the transfer portal. Even after adding 42 new players this offseason, securing one or two more defensive linemen remains a top priority.

Losing Christensen puts added pressure on younger players to step up and fill the void in Colorado’s defensive front. Experience and leadership from returning players will be critical as the Buffaloes try to maintain stability along the line.

How Sanders reshapes the defensive front this offseason could determine just how disruptive Colorado’s defense will be next season. The next few months will be key for identifying immediate contributors and ensuring the front four can compete in a tough conference.