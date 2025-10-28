Deion Sanders Addresses How Colorado Buffaloes Have Responded Since Blowout Loss
BOULDER — The Colorado Buffaloes' foundation has once again been tested in the aftermath of Saturday's embarrassing loss to the Utah Utes.
Knowing that what occurred in Salt Lake City can't be reversed, Colorado coach Deion Sanders remains focused on fixing the Buffs' most glaring problems ahead of another difficult matchup against the Arizona Wildcats this weekend. Players, too, have seemingly responded well to the Buffs' worst loss of the season.
"These young men have responded tremendously, and I'm proud of that," Sanders said during his weekly press conference on Tuesday. "They're putting it aside and saying, 'You know what? We're better than this. We've got to focus and we got to lock in.'"
Check out what else "Coach Prime" had to say in his pre-Arizona press conference:
Nod to Arizona Coach Brent Brennan
"Coach Brennan, a great guy, one of the good guys. I don't think there's any guy coaching in the Big 12 that's not a good guy. I've met all of them there... I like him tremendously, and I love the job that he's doing there."
Clarification on Warren Sapp's Pregame Tradition
"Let me start by addressing some stupidity that happened a week ago, that someone tried to make a big deal out of (pass rush coordinator) coach Sapp knocking over the darn pylons. That's our little thing. He knocks him down, I pick him up. That's what defensive linemen do, right? Knock them down and the defensive backs pick them off, so that's our little thing. That's what we do. Stop trying to make something out of nothing."
Clarification on Sideline Incident
"The little situation that you caught me yelling on the sideline, I wasn't yelling at coach (defensive coordinator Robert Livingston) about a call. I was yelling about personnel. I want to make it clear I was talking about personnel, not the call he made. I respect the calls that coach makes. I think he's one of the best guys in the business."
Putting the Utah Loss Behind
"First and foremost, last week was a tremendous surprise because of the great practices that we had. Hats off to the young men, as well as the staff, because we teach our young men to put things behind them, especially plays. We go to the next play. Now you got to put a whole game behind you and go to the next opportunity in that practice. And oftentimes you practice a certain way and you play that same way."
On Potential Staff Changes
"We do that from game to game anyway. It's not something that we don't do. We just don't tell you all the time that we do it. We do that anyway. We're always looking to improve in every area, getting the guys prepared. And not only that, what's being called from play to play, situation to situation. You probably don't notice, but we have a run game, pass game coordinator on both sides of the ball that's being challenged all the time. And I challenge these guys all the time, and I challenge myself all the time to get it right."
Message to Team After Loss
"Coming in Monday morning and today, it's been an approach just to challenge them on certain things. You got to know your team. You got to know what they can stand you got to know how to push them, where to push them, when to push them. You got to know what you're dealing with. And I know I know my young men, I know the coaching staff. I know what's inside this locker room and inside this program. So I know what buttons to hit personally."
On Offensive Line Struggles
"They just didn't get it done. It's one of those games. They just didn't get it done. There's those games they get it done, this is one of those games they didn't get it done. You can't just pinpoint one thing and say, 'This is why they didn't get it done.' It doesn't work like that. Sometimes you have great play in this area and not great play in that area. That just happened to be a game that we didn't have great play in any area."
Flushing the Utah Loss
"These guys understand the assignment. They understand the mission. It was one of those days that it just didn't work. You got your butt kicked. Don't sugarcoat it. Don't placate it. It is what it is. Guess what? Let's flush the darn toilet and let's move on, and that's what we've done. We've flushed the toilet and moved on."
Struggles Against the Blitz
"If you recollect the game, you hit a couple of big plays early on that we had. They stopped the blitz, because you had guys right there. We just got to hit them. We just got to get the ball to him. We just got to protect, we got to do some things that we're capable of doing to stop the onslaught."
Lack of Patience in College Football
"Everything is expeditious in this country. Everyone wants the quick fix, the quick things. You got mail-order brides, too, right? You can get married right away. You can get a BBL. You can come in here flat as I don't know what and leave thick as a snicker. This is a different country that we in."
More on Accountability
"You check everything in the house. You start off with yourself to make sure you're putting in the time and the necessary efforts that you need to, and the knowledge of the game that you can extend to the staff as well as the players. You're just checking yourself. Now, you go down and you're checking on coaches to make sure what's being taught is the right thing."
Sense of Urgency
"I don't give a darn what the record is. There's a sense of urgency. There's a sense of urgency at this point last year as well. We want to win every game, we want to win every play, we want to win every down. We want to win."