How Colorado Can Bounce Back Against Arizona in Homecoming Showdown
The Colorado Buffaloes’ 53–7 loss to Utah should have been a major wake-up call to the team and staff. For a group still fighting to stay in bowl contention, the challenge now isn’t just physical — it’s mental.
Coach Deion Sanders’ Buffs will need to regroup quickly as they prepare to host a hungry Arizona squad that’s coming off a tough road loss of their own to the Houston Cougars.
Here’s how the Buffs can bounce back at Folsom Field and get their season back on track.
Finding an Answer for the Rush
Among Colorado’s top priorities this week is figuring out how to handle the blitz. Against Utah, the Buffs had no answers. On early downs, coach Kyle Whittingham’s defense was relentless, pressuring quarterback Kaidon Salter into hurried decisions and holding him to just 33 total yards of offense.
If Colorado is going to rebound, it starts with protecting their quarterback. According to PFF, Salter has completed only 24 percent of his passes when under pressure this season — a stat that Arizona coach Brent Brennan has surely taken note of.
Coach Prime didn’t tiptoe around the issue after the game, addressing his team directly in the locker room.
“We just gave our blueprint away,” Sanders said. “Next week, let’s run on them. Run, run, run, throw on them. Blitz them — they can’t stop it. Blitz them — they’re not going to block nobody. Just blitz them. That’s what we’re up against.”
Arizona, with a physical front seven and strong secondary, will likely follow the same script Utah used so effectively. Expect them to bring heat early and often under man coverage, testing whether Colorado’s offensive line and play-calling can adapt to the rush.
Finding an Offensive Identity
Through eight games, the Buffs have shown flashes of offensive potential but still lack a clear identity. They’ve proven they can make big plays, but finding consistency from drive to drive remains a challenge.
If Colorado wants to make a late-season push, that has to change. Whether it’s leaning into Salter’s dual-threat ability or establishing a more balanced approach, the Buffs need something to build around.
Much of that task falls on offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur, whose play-calling has struggled to establish any rhythm or creativity this season. Against a defense like Arizona’s that's held quarterbacks to an average of just 153 passing yards per game, Colorado will need to mix in screens, bootlegs, and tempo to help Salter settle in and keep the Wildcats off balance.
As the season enters its final stretch, this is the time for the Buffs’ offense to rediscover what it does best — and stick with it.
Playing with Heart
If there’s one thing Colorado can control this week, it’s their energy. Against Utah, the Buffs looked rattled and disconnected. At one point late in the fourth quarter, backup quarterback Ryan Staub could be seen arguing with his offensive line after a miscommunication near the goal line.
After the game, sophomore left tackle Jordan Seaton joined teammates Kaidon Salter and wideout Omarion Miller on a livestream, where he made his passion for the program clear.
“I’m a Colorado Buff,” Seaton said. “Ready to die behind this ****.”
That type of fire is exactly the type of energy and attitude the Buffs will need to channel heading into Homecoming. The loss to Utah may be the lowest point of the Coach Prime Era, but it can also serve as a rallying moment for the team.
This Saturday at Folsom Field, the Buffs have a chance to reset their season in front of a home crowd desperate for something to cheer about. If Colorado can come out with pride and passion and prove they can punch back when it matters most, it could mark the turning point this team needs.