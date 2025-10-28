How Colorado Can Bounce Back Against Arizona in Homecoming Showdown

JSeat, Omarion, KSalt and other players go on IG live.



Jordan Seaton: “I’m a Colorado Buff, ready to die behind this shit” 🔥🔥🔥🦬🦬🦬 #SkoBuffs



Yall can stop now with that transfer portal stuff he not leaving 👎🏿 @SkoBuffsGoBuffs pic.twitter.com/nJF0hBnsPc