Five Keys for Colorado Buffaloes to Contend in Big 12 Next Season

While a drop-off was expected following the losses of quarterback Shedeur Sanders and Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter, few expected the Colorado Buffaloes to win only one Big 12 Conference game in coach Deion Sanders' third season at the helm.

"Coach Prime" never found consistency at the quarterback position and defensive coordinator Robert Livingston's unit took a decent-sized step back, largely due to some misses in the transfer portal.

Nov 1, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Arizona Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Still, there's hope that Colorado can rebound next season with quarterback Julian "JuJu" Lewis, new offensive coordinator Brennan Marion and others injecting life into the Buffs.

Below are five keys to Colorado becoming a Big 12 title contender next season:

Build Around Julian Lewis

Nov 22, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) scrambles in the first quarter against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Lewis will play a key role in attracting top transfer portal players to Boulder. He showcased enough with his arm this past season to attract the attention of available offensive players, but the Buffs now must follow through and properly evaluate potential targets.

As things currently stand, Colorado isn't losing too much talent at wide receiver. Still, getting another deep ball threat to fit into Marion's offense should be a priority.

Retain Jordan Seaton, Others

Sep 20, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Omarion Miller (4) pulls in a touchdown reception in second quarter against the Wyoming Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Colorado's 2026 outlook will look a lot better if "Coach Prime" can keep left tackle Jordan Seaton, wide receiver Omarion Miller, safety Tawfiq Byard and freshmen defensive ends London Merritt and Alexander McPherson out of the transfer portal. Retaining known contributors will almost always be safer than taking a chance on a portal player.

Money will play a role in roster retention, but keeping at least four of those aforementioned names is critical.

Boost Cornerback Room

Sep 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars wide receiver Stephon Johnson (5) makes a reception as Colorado Buffaloes cornerback Makari Vickers (10) defends during the fourth quarter at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Colorado's cornerback room largely struggled this season as Makari Vickers, Teon Parks, RJ Johnson and Ivan Yates all produced mixed results opposite DJ McKinney, who also performed below expectations. Parks and Noah King are set to enter the transfer portal, and Yates' college career is now complete.

"Coach Prime" signed three high school cornerbacks — Maurice Williams, Braylon Edwards and Preston Ashley — but adding some experience out of the transfer portal will be key.

Productive Spring Camp

Nov 8, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) runs out of the pocket during the third quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | Ben Queen-Imagn Images

Especially on the offensive side of the ball, Colorado needs a strong spring camp. Marion must maximize the time to implement his "Go-Go" offense and Lewis only stands to benefit from consistent first-team reps.

Defensively, the Buffs must also regroup following an inconsistent 2025 season that included far too many explosive plays and missed tackles.

Hit On Coaching Hires

Sep 20, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Wyoming Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Although Marion stands as a home run addition based on his recent success at UNLV and Sacramento State, "Coach Prime" must also hit on other potential hires. As of Tuesday, Colorado has yet to replace running backs coach Marshall Faulk, but other position coaches may also be on the move.