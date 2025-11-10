Deion Sanders’ Advice To Son Shedeur About The NFL Is Pure Gold
Deion "Prime Time" Sanders knows what it takes to make it in the NFL. The Hall of Famer, two-time Super Bowl champion, and current Colorado Buffaloes coach spent 14 seasons electrifying the league with his rare combination of speed, swagger, and skill at cornerback.
Deion has become "Coach Prime" in Boulder but his flash hasn't lost it's sparkle... it’s only evolved. His legacy continues to grow, not just through wins and headlines, but through the impact he’s making on young men both on and off the field.
One of those athletes happens to be his son, Shedeur Sanders. After coaching his son at Trinity Christian High School and then in college at Jackson State and Colorado, Deion is now sitting back and watching Shedeur take his first steps into the NFL.
Shedeur's rookie season has been polarizing already. Once the projected No. 1 quarterback heading into April's NFL Draft, Shedeur experienced an unprecedented draft fall and was selected by the Cleveland Browns in the fifth round.
... And the controversy hasn't stopped there.
In an exclusive interview with Colorado Buffaloes on Sports Illustrated reporter Bri Amaranthus, Deion Sanders reveals what he envisions for his son, Shedeur, in the NFL and what his advice is to him in Cleveland as he backs up fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel.
Deion's NFL Advice To Shedeur Amid Controversy
Much like his father, Shedeur Sanders has a natural star power that has quickly captivated the NFL world. The rookie quarterback has yet to play a snap in the regular season yet his jersey ranks among the most purchased. Inside Cleveland’s locker room, teammates speak highly of the 23-year-old, praising the poise he’s shown while navigating intense national attention.
Deion Sanders believes his son is ready for his moment.
"Shedeur is special. He’s got that poise, that work ethic, and that focus you need at the next level—we don’t call him GROWN for no reason," Deion Sanders told Amaranthus. "The NFL is a whole different world, but I know he’s built for it."
When it comes to fatherly advice, Deion's message to Shedeur comes from a place of discipline, faith and perspective.
"What I tell him is simple: be consistent. Be the same man every day - on and off the field. Lean on God, earn that respect, don’t expect it. Prepare like a professional, carry yourself with class, and let your performance speak for you," Deion Sanders told Amaranthus.
Shedeur's NFL career got off to a shocking start in the draft. Cleveland had already drafted Heisman Trophy finalist Dillon Gabriel in the third round, making Shedeur’s fifth-round selection one of the most surprising picks of the 2025 NFL Draft. Immediate attention followed as the Browns had five quarterbacks on their roster.
Veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett were traded, and now Shedeur is now backing up fellow rookie Gabriel. There is a growing sentiment that the Browns should give Shedeur a chance to start as Gabriel has largely underwhelmed in five starts this season.
Gabriel has completed 59.9 percent of his passes for 702 yards, five touchdowns and two interceptions. The Browns have a 1-4 record under Gabriel, causing fans to uproar for a change. Browns fans - and Buffaloes fans - are clamoring for Shedeur to make his NFL debut.
However, after the most recent loss to the lowly New York Jets, Cleveland coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters, "We're gonna stick with Dillon."
The Gabriel criticism stems from a sense he is playing more of a game-manager role and is focused on not turning the ball over.
Among many Cleveland teammates who have supported the rookie Sanders, Browns wide receiver Jerry Jeudy gave his first impression of the young quarterback before the season began. His confidence rang clear.
“I think he’s a great young quarterback, I think he’s going to do a tremendous job for us,” Jeudy said. "He’s a great dude. I’m excited to have him on our team”
Shedeur Sanders is fresh off two excellent seasons at Colorado. Sanders finished his Buffaloes career with 50 games played in four seasons and completed 1,267-of-1,808 passes (70.1 percent) for 14,353 yards and 134 touchdowns with 27 interceptions.
While Shedeur waits for the "perfect timing" for his talent to shine through, his father Deion is encouraging to lean on his discipline and character.