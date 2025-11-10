Buffs Beat

Deion Sanders’ Advice To Son Shedeur About The NFL Is Pure Gold

Bri Amaranthus

Bri Amaranthus

Deion "Prime Time" Sanders knows what it takes to make it in the NFL. The Hall of Famer, two-time Super Bowl champion, and current Colorado Buffaloes coach spent 14 seasons electrifying the league with his rare combination of speed, swagger, and skill at cornerback.

Deion has become "Coach Prime" in Boulder but his flash hasn't lost it's sparkle... it’s only evolved. His legacy continues to grow, not just through wins and headlines, but through the impact he’s making on young men both on and off the field.

Deion Sanders (right) with his son Shedeur Sanders on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre.
Feb 6, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Deion Sanders (right) with his son Shedeur Sanders on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

One of those athletes happens to be his son, Shedeur Sanders. After coaching his son at Trinity Christian High School and then in college at Jackson State and Colorado, Deion is now sitting back and watching Shedeur take his first steps into the NFL.

Shedeur's rookie season has been polarizing already. Once the projected No. 1 quarterback heading into April's NFL Draft, Shedeur experienced an unprecedented draft fall and was selected by the Cleveland Browns in the fifth round.

... And the controversy hasn't stopped there.

In an exclusive interview with Colorado Buffaloes on Sports Illustrated reporter Bri Amaranthus, Deion Sanders reveals what he envisions for his son, Shedeur, in the NFL and what his advice is to him in Cleveland as he backs up fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel.

Dallas Cowboys defensive back Deion Sanders (21) on the sidelines against the Arizona Cardinals at Sun Devil Stadium.
Nov 21, 1999; Tempe, AZ, USA; FILE PHOTO; Dallas Cowboys defensive back Deion Sanders (21) on the sidelines against the Arizona Cardinals at Sun Devil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Brouillet-USA TODAY NETWORK / Peter Brouillet-Imagn Images

Deion's NFL Advice To Shedeur Amid Controversy

Much like his father, Shedeur Sanders has a natural star power that has quickly captivated the NFL world. The rookie quarterback has yet to play a snap in the regular season yet his jersey ranks among the most purchased. Inside Cleveland’s locker room, teammates speak highly of the 23-year-old, praising the poise he’s shown while navigating intense national attention.

Deion Sanders believes his son is ready for his moment.

"Shedeur is special. He’s got that poise, that work ethic, and that focus you need at the next level—we don’t call him GROWN for no reason," Deion Sanders told Amaranthus. "The NFL is a whole different world, but I know he’s built for it."

When it comes to fatherly advice, Deion's message to Shedeur comes from a place of discipline, faith and perspective.

"What I tell him is simple: be consistent. Be the same man every day - on and off the field. Lean on God, earn that respect, don’t expect it. Prepare like a professional, carry yourself with class, and let your performance speak for you," Deion Sanders told Amaranthus.

Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) enters the field before the game between the Browns a
Aug 23, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) enters the field before the game between the Browns and the Los Angeles Rams at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Shedeur's NFL career got off to a shocking start in the draft. Cleveland had already drafted Heisman Trophy finalist Dillon Gabriel in the third round, making Shedeur’s fifth-round selection one of the most surprising picks of the 2025 NFL Draft. Immediate attention followed as the Browns had five quarterbacks on their roster.

Veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett were traded, and now Shedeur is now backing up fellow rookie Gabriel. There is a growing sentiment that the Browns should give Shedeur a chance to start as Gabriel has largely underwhelmed in five starts this season.

Gabriel has completed 59.9 percent of his passes for 702 yards, five touchdowns and two interceptions. The Browns have a 1-4 record under Gabriel, causing fans to uproar for a change. Browns fans - and Buffaloes fans - are clamoring for Shedeur to make his NFL debut.

However, after the most recent loss to the lowly New York Jets, Cleveland coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters, "We're gonna stick with Dillon."

The Gabriel criticism stems from a sense he is playing more of a game-manager role and is focused on not turning the ball over.

Among many Cleveland teammates who have supported the rookie Sanders, Browns wide receiver Jerry Jeudy  gave his first impression of the young quarterback before the season began. His confidence rang clear.

“I think he’s a great young quarterback, I think he’s going to do a tremendous job for us,” Jeudy said. "He’s a great dude. I’m excited to have him on our team”

Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders health issues medical staff quit illness coach prime leave absence nfl rumors big 12
Sep 16, 2023; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders on the set of ESPN College GameDay prior to the game between the Colorado Buffaloes and the Colorado State Rams at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-Imagn Images / Andrew Wevers-Imagn Images

Shedeur Sanders is fresh off two excellent seasons at Colorado. Sanders finished his Buffaloes career with 50 games played in four seasons and completed 1,267-of-1,808 passes (70.1 percent) for 14,353 yards and 134 touchdowns with 27 interceptions.

While Shedeur waits for the "perfect timing" for his talent to shine through, his father Deion is encouraging to lean on his discipline and character.

Bri Amaranthus
BRI AMARANTHUS

Bri Amaranthus is an Emmy-winning sports reporter with over 12 years of experience in television, radio, podcasting, and digital sports journalism. She has been with Sports Illustrated for four years, providing breaking news, exclusive interviews, and analysis on the NFL, college sports, and the NBA. Prior to joining SI, Bri hosted NBC Sports Northwest's prime-time television show, where she also served as the Oregon beat reporter and created content covering both the NBA and college sports. Throughout her career, Bri has achieved significant milestones, including covering major events like the NBA Finals, NFL playoffs, College Football Playoff, NCAA Basketball Tournament, NFL Draft, and the NFL Combine. She earned a D1 scholarship to play softball at the University of San Diego and won two state softball titles in high school in Oregon. In addition to her Emmy win for NBC's All-Star Coach special, she has received multiple Emmy nominations, highlighting her dedication and talent in sports journalism.

