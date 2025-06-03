Cleveland Browns' Jerry Jeudy Praises Shedeur Sanders: 'Great Young Quarterback'
Former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders is heading into his rookie season with the Cleveland Browns. Sanders was drafted in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, which was a drastic fall after being a first-round projection.
There was some discussion on whether Sanders would be a locker room distraction throughout the draft process, and there were anonymous reports claiming that Sanders’ personality is what dropped his draft position. However, Browns have kicked off its OTAs, and Sanders is already being praised by his teammates.
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jerry Jeudy held a youth camp and while there, one of the kids asked him about Sanders. Jeudy had nothing but praise for the former Colorado quarterback.
“I think he’s a great young quarterback, I think he’s going to do a tremendous job for us,” Jeudy said. "He’s a great dude. I’m excited to have him on our team”
Despite rumors that Sanders was not a player who teams would want, Jeudy is already showing respect for the young quarterback. Over time, the two could grow chemistry and become a strong unit for the Browns.
Jeudy spent his first season with the Browns in 2024, after being a first-round draft pick in 2020 by the Denver Broncos. Despite Cleveland going through four quarterbacks in 2024, Jeudy had one of the best seasons of his career. He finished the season with 90 receptions for 1,229 yards. It was his most receptions and yards in his career. He also had four receiving touchdowns, his second most after having six in 2022.
Jeudy was a top player in 2024, and although there is uncertainty at the quarterback position for the Browns, there is a lot of potential. Sanders is a young athlete who has proven he is an accurate passer. Despite being a fifth-round draft pick, Sanders could be the quarterback passing to Jeudy in the future.
In 2024 with the Colorado Buffaloes, Sanders passed for 4,134 yards and 37 touchdowns. He threw just 10 interceptions with strong ball security. Although Sanders still has to develop and is just a rookie, he could be one of the more accurate passers throwing to Jeudy.
Sanders is competing with three quarterbacks throughout OTAs and the preseason. The Browns also selected former Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel in the 2025 NFL Draft in the third round. During free agency, the Browns brought in veteran quarterbacks Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett.
Browns coach Kevin Stefanski has repeatedly told the media to not pay too close attention to who is getting what reps early on. He is looking to put each quarterback in different situations and learn more about them. Stefanski noted that there are moments when the media is not there and the team rotates quarterbacks often.
ESPN Cleveland’s Tony Grossi was asked if Stefanski has said Sanders has gotten first-team reps when the media was not there, and Grossi said yes.
“He was asked when we’re not there, has he gotten 11-on-11, and he said, 'Yes. We do a lot of things when you’re not there.' So we can assume their pattern of giving reps allows everyone their opportunity,” Grossi said.
With Sanders putting in the work, he could become the Cleveland Browns starter whether it be week one of the season or later down the line.