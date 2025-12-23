Deion Sanders Turns Heads After Encouraging Moment With Son Shedeur Sanders

Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders has shown continuous support for Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders. Since the Buffaloes’ season ended, the Colorado coach has continued to attend Browns’ games to watch his son play.

The Cleveland Browns hosted the Buffalo Bills in week 16 of the NFL season. Ahead of the game, Sanders could be heard speaking to his son in a video captured by Well Off Media.

“Dominate,” Sanders told his son. The Colorado coach then pulled the rookie quarterback in close to continue speaking into his ear so only his son could hear.

While the Browns suffered a loss, it was a close game with the final score being 23-20. The rookie quarterback finished the matchup going 20-of-29 for 157 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions. He was sacked just two times. Sanders also led the team in rushing yards, with four carries for 49 yards.

Sanders exited the game with a pinky injury to his right hand, but only missed one series and finished the matchup with the Browns.

Sanders is just in his rookie season, but being given the chance to start the past five games is valuable. Through the ups and downs, the Colorado coach continues to support his son.

Deion Sanders Continues To Lead Shedeur Sanders

While Sanders may no longer be the quarterback’s coach on the field, that does not mean he is done giving his son lessons. Since the Browns began starting the former Buffaloes’ star, Sanders has made it a point to be there to support the young quarterback.

Since Colorado’s season ended, Sanders has been there for more than just games. Sanders visited Cleveland’s facility and truly took in that his son is starting in the NFL.

Sanders is one of the most notable players in NFL history and is a Hall of Famer. He played in the NFL for 14 seasons, winning two Super Bowls. Sanders understands the ups and downs of playing professional football and what it takes to be mentally prepared each week. While Sanders may no longer be coaching his son in Colorado, he is taking the time to continue mentoring the young quarterback.

While the Browns’ rookie quarterback has not found a consistent level of play in the NFL, with continued development and Sanders' guidance, the former Colorado player has high potential and can grow into a talented player.

Shedeur Sanders Continues To Take Advantage Of NFL Opportunity

Sanders played for the Colorado Buffaloes for two seasons as part of rebuilding a one-win team, helping the Buffaloes go 9-4 and earn a bowl game. After a big 2024 season, many expected Sanders to be a first-round draft pick before falling to the fifth.

Sanders was selected by the Cleveland Browns, and was the second quarterback the franchise took, drafting Dillon Gabriel in the third round. This set up Sanders for an uphill battle, but after the team traded away quarterbacks Kenny Pickett and Joe Flacco, followed by Gabriel sustaining an injury, Sanders earned his chance.

In Sanders’ first start, he led the Browns to a win over the Las Vegas Raiders. While the Browns hold a 3-12 record with two games to go, the former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback can use the final stretch of the season to prove he can be the Browns’ starter moving forward.

Sanders has passed for 1,103 yards, six touchdowns, and eight interceptions. There is still room for him to grow, but he is earning valuable playing experience. With his father there to guide him, Sanders has a high ceiling, and the former Colorado star can become a franchise quarterback in the NFL.

