Deion Sanders, Bill Belichick Turn Down EA Sports Agreement For Video Game
Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders might be the most recognizable figure in college football today, but Colorado football fans booting up EA Sports College Football 26 this season won’t find him on the sidelines.
As first reported by The Athletic’s Chris Vannini, Sanders did not opt into the licensing agreement that allows real-life head coaches to appear in this year’s video game.
Despite EA’s push to include coaches for the first time in the revamped Dynasty Mode, “Coach Prime” is sitting this one out.
Though he’s not alone.
North Carolina's coach, Bill Belichick, also declined to be in the game—a move consistent with his absence from Madden over the years.
But Sanders’ decision comes as a surprise, especially given his brand-savvy presence and previous public enthusiasm for EA Sports.
In a 2024 Well Off Media video posted to YouTube, Sanders was seen discussing EA Sports with Colorado’s director of sports equipment, Michael Smith.
The conversation hinted at potential collaborations around in-season uniform releases. At one point, Smith noted, “If they put a deal together with you, then we can do an in-season release of the new uniforms… if you want we can send them all your stuff that you wear…”
Sanders, without hesitation, looked into the camera and said, “EA Sports—we do business,” snickering in confidence.
But evidently, the business wasn’t quite right.
EA Sports reportedly needed to secure individual agreements from every coach to include them in the game—a much more granular process than player licensing, which is usually handled through group Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) deals.
While more than 300 real-life coaches opted in, Sanders did not, meaning that, unfortunately for Colorado fans, his likeness will not appear in College Football 26.
Instead, Colorado fans will find “Kirk Patrick” on the Buffs’ sideline—a Level 40 elite recruiter with a spread offense, a 4–2–5 defensive scheme, and strong recruiting ties to East Texas.
And while the generic stand-in comes with an A+ coaching grade, he’s obviously no "Coach Prime."
Sanders’ absence is already sparking reactions online.
Some fans see it as a minor detail in a game more about gameplay and team rosters, while others feel it’s a missed opportunity for one of the sport’s most magnetic figures.
Given Sanders’ business acumen and fiercely guarded personal brand, it’s possible he didn’t see enough upside in EA’s offer—or perhaps the deal didn’t meet his standards for representation.
Either way, it’s a notable omission in a game that’s banking on authenticity and excitement.
"Coach Prime’s" presence could have added another layer of thrill to the Buffaloes' in-game experience.
But, there's still good news for Buffs fans.
While you won’t get to call plays as "Coach Prime" in College Football 26, Sanders is expected to appear at Big 12 Media Days in Frisco, Texas, this week.
After missing summer practices due to health reasons, his return will mark the start of what could be one of the most intriguing seasons in recent CU history.