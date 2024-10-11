Deion Sanders calls late games "stupid" despite large ratings
Deion Sanders expressed his frustration over late game start times during an episode of the Colorado Football Coaches Show. Despite moving to the Big 12, Sanders had expected earlier kickoffs but is still facing late-night games. His team’s upcoming matchup against Kansas State is scheduled for 10:15 p.m. ET, prompting Sanders to question the rationale behind such scheduling.
During the show, Sanders asked, “Who does that?” He criticized the decision-makers, specifically television networks like ESPN, who often dictate game times. Sanders argued that late-night games are illogical because much of the viewing audience is asleep, which he believes impacts the potential for higher viewership and advertising revenue. The coach pointed out that from a business standpoint, airing games so late is not ideal for maximizing exposure or profit.
“But how stupid is that?” Sanders said.
However, ESPN would likely disagree. The network previously aired a Colorado-Colorado State game that concluded after 2 a.m. ET, and was the most-watched late game ever on the network. Additionally, Colorado remains a significant draw for television audiences, ranking in the top ten in average viewership, with over four million viewers tuning in through the season’s first five weeks.
Like it or not, Sanders will have to love the Buffs being the team to watch. Despite his complaints, Colorado’s popularity ensures they will continue to be featured in primetime, even with the late starts.