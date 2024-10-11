Travis Hunter says record-breaking NIL deal would keep him at Colorado next year
Travis Hunter will likely be a highly sought-after talent in next year’s NFL Draft if he declares himself eligible. His dual-threat abilities make him a potential top-five pick, and his future seems destined for the NFL. However, in a recent Well Off Media video, Hunter was asked if a massive $40 million NIL deal could persuade him to stay in college for another season. He smiled and seemed to acknowledge that such a staggering offer might be enough to keep him in Boulder.
The question of whether Hunter should focus more on cornerback or wide receiver as a pro is a topic of debate, but his path to stardom seems assured regardless of the position he chooses. Statistically, Hunter has been nothing short of impressive. As a junior, he has recorded 46 receptions for 561 yards and six touchdowns on offense. He also started the season with five straight 100-yard receiving efforts. On defense, he has contributed 15 tackles, two interceptions, a forced fumble, and three passes defended, showcasing his incredible versatility and talent on both sides of the ball.
Hunter’s NIL valuation further highlights his importance in the world of college football. According to On3, he ranks third in college sports with a valuation of over $3 million. His teammate and quarterback, Shedeur Sanders, holds the top spot with a $5.8 million valuation. Despite these impressive figures, the chances of Hunter returning to Colorado seem slim, as the allure of the NFL and its financial rewards far surpass anything college football could offer.
Hunter remains in the Heisman conversation thanks to his dominant performances, but his future likely lies in the NFL. While it would be intriguing to see what colleges might offer him to stay, the prospect of a professional career is likely too strong to resist.
Colorado welcomes 18th-ranked KSU into Boulder for another Big 12 affair on Saturday night (10:15 p.m. ET on ESPN).