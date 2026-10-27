Deion Sanders Clarifies Quarterback Julian Lewis' Future at Colorado
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The Colorado Buffaloes were 2-2 in four games with quarterback Julian Lewis taking starter snaps.
They've now gone 0-3 with Isaac Wilson behind center, despite showing more flash on occasion on offense. Yet, Lewis's remaining 2026 status remains a major topic of discussion in Boulder.
So much so that coach Deion Sanders continued to address Lewis' situation with reporters on Oct. 27.
Deion Sanders Addresses if Julian Lewis Will Play Soon
Sanders dropped a succinct answer on whether or not Lewis is still fighting to win back his past starter role.
"That's on him," Sanders said while shrugging. "Great question, but that's on him."
Sanders, however wasn't through addressing Lewis' situation. Particularly answering if maybe, he's become unfair to Lewis.
"I don't treat people unfairly," Sanders said. "I don't play games with young men and their careers or hate on folks. If anything, I'm too forgiving. You have to understand that we may know more a little more than you do because we're inside the locker room and understands what happens including what clicks and what doesn't. You guys on the outside think you see what goes on inside but you don't. And that's not a shot at any of you, but it's not for me to guess or assume."
He later answered if Lewis, during practices, is still pushing Wilson at practice and wanting to reclaim starter duties.
“If I say that, you might think I'm taking a shot at the kid and I'm not going down the rabbit hole. I’m so honest that honesty gets you in trouble. I don’t wanna go there, you guys do your homework," Sanders stated.
Differentiating the Numbers Between Julian Lewis and Isaac Wilson
Lewis was benched before Colorado faced Texas Tech. In fact, Wilson started leading the offense during the Baylor loss in Week 4.
Lewis at the time delivered just one 300-yard outing: Against Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) foe Weber State. That Sept. 12 contest saw 366 yards and four touchdowns coming from Lewis's right arm.
But Lewis witnessed a downturn of events on his side against Northwestern before the Wildcats became nationally ranked. He tossed two interceptions and settled for just 168 passing yards in that 41-7 defeat during Week 3. His yardage dipped even further against Baylor, hitting 75 yards despite throwing 11-of-16 passing. Lewis received his demotion at 733 passing yards, six touchdowns and two picks.
Yet the change may have also stemmed from Lewis's lack of mobility, featuring three games that saw him finish with negative rushing yardage including -23 vs. Weber State. Hence why the dual-threat Wilson entered to ignite the Go-Go offense. Wilson indeed has delivered more positive yardage ground-wise, but he sits at 88 before facing Kansas State on Oct. 31.
Meanwhile, Wilson has lost the football way more with seven interceptions (has tossed multiple picks in all his starts) and a lost fumble versus Oklahoma State.
Granted, Wilson has delivered more passing yardage at 979 compared to Lewis. But overall, Colorado still finds itself needing consistency behind center. Which explains why Lewis's name is still very much on the minds of people around Boulder.
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Lorenzo J Reyna is a sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Colorado Buffaloes On SI. He brings nearly two decades of sports writing experience, including coverage of Cal, Stanford, San Jose State and Fresno State for 247Sports. He also wrote about an incoming high school freshman named Jayden Daniels before he won the Heisman Trophy and led the Washington Commanders. Also known as "Zo" to his colleagues, his other writing credits include ClutchPoints, Athlon Sports, Roundtable, the Santa Maria Times and freelanced once for the Los Angeles Times. He enjoys living near a beach, having multiple cups of coffee, and listening to old school R&B/Hip-Hop in his down time.Follow LJ_Reyna