Deion Sanders Clarifies Quarterback Julian Lewis' Future at Colorado

The Colorado Buffaloes were 2-2 in four games with quarterback Julian Lewis taking starter snaps.

They've now gone 0-3 with Isaac Wilson behind center, despite showing more flash on occasion on offense. Yet, Lewis's remaining 2026 status remains a major topic of discussion in Boulder.

Sep 26, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) at the line of scrimmage against the Baylor Bears during the first half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

So much so that coach Deion Sanders continued to address Lewis' situation with reporters on Oct. 27.

Deion Sanders Addresses if Julian Lewis Will Play Soon

Sanders dropped a succinct answer on whether or not Lewis is still fighting to win back his past starter role.

"That's on him," Sanders said while shrugging. "Great question, but that's on him."

Sanders, however wasn't through addressing Lewis' situation. Particularly answering if maybe, he's become unfair to Lewis.

Sep 12, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) warms up before the game against Weber State at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I don't treat people unfairly," Sanders said. "I don't play games with young men and their careers or hate on folks. If anything, I'm too forgiving. You have to understand that we may know more a little more than you do because we're inside the locker room and understands what happens including what clicks and what doesn't. You guys on the outside think you see what goes on inside but you don't. And that's not a shot at any of you, but it's not for me to guess or assume."

He later answered if Lewis, during practices, is still pushing Wilson at practice and wanting to reclaim starter duties.

“If I say that, you might think I'm taking a shot at the kid and I'm not going down the rabbit hole. I’m so honest that honesty gets you in trouble. I don’t wanna go there, you guys do your homework," Sanders stated.

Differentiating the Numbers Between Julian Lewis and Isaac Wilson

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Isaac Wilson (16) throws a pass during a college football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys (OSU) and the Colorado Buffaloes at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Lewis was benched before Colorado faced Texas Tech. In fact, Wilson started leading the offense during the Baylor loss in Week 4.

Lewis at the time delivered just one 300-yard outing: Against Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) foe Weber State. That Sept. 12 contest saw 366 yards and four touchdowns coming from Lewis's right arm.

But Lewis witnessed a downturn of events on his side against Northwestern before the Wildcats became nationally ranked. He tossed two interceptions and settled for just 168 passing yards in that 41-7 defeat during Week 3. His yardage dipped even further against Baylor, hitting 75 yards despite throwing 11-of-16 passing. Lewis received his demotion at 733 passing yards, six touchdowns and two picks.

Oklahoma State Cowboys linebacker Ethan Wesloski (32) sacks Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Isaac Wilson (16) during a college football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys (OSU) and the Colorado Buffaloes at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026. Oklahoma State won 57-24. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Yet the change may have also stemmed from Lewis's lack of mobility, featuring three games that saw him finish with negative rushing yardage including -23 vs. Weber State. Hence why the dual-threat Wilson entered to ignite the Go-Go offense. Wilson indeed has delivered more positive yardage ground-wise, but he sits at 88 before facing Kansas State on Oct. 31.

Meanwhile, Wilson has lost the football way more with seven interceptions (has tossed multiple picks in all his starts) and a lost fumble versus Oklahoma State.

Granted, Wilson has delivered more passing yardage at 979 compared to Lewis. But overall, Colorado still finds itself needing consistency behind center. Which explains why Lewis's name is still very much on the minds of people around Boulder.

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