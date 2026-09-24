Deion Sanders Clears the Air on Player Dismissals Before Baylor Matchup

The Colorado Buffaloes’ Week 4 preparation to take on the Baylor Bears has been overshadowed by an event within the locker room. On Tuesday, Buffs coach Deion Sanders revealed that he dismissed an undisclosed number of players from the team following its blowout 41-7 loss to the Northwestern Wildcats in Week 3.

Sanders appeared on the Colorado Football Coaches Show, where he further clarified the circumstances under which these releases were made. He pulled the focus of the conversation away from this being an issue with the team and clarified that there were simply some bad apples in the fold.

Deion Sanders clarifying his dismissal of players

Sep 3, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders reacts in the first half against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In Sanders’ appearance on the Colorado Football Coaches Show, he addressed a narrative surrounding this situation that he didn’t want following his team.

“We’ve got some great kids,” Sanders said. “People made a big deal out of last week and us getting rid of a few kids, but it wasn’t a team thing. It was just a few knuckleheads. In every occupation we have, there are a few knuckleheads. So don’t think it was the team; no, it was a few knuckleheads who I didn’t want to poison the team…My kids know me; they know I give seconds and thirds, sometimes fourths, but when it gets to about that fifth, you’ve got to go.”

The Buffaloes have been followed by team-wide character concerns since the Northwestern loss. Between a viral video that saw Buffs linebacker Tyler Martinez and safety Ben Finneseth taking shots at the Wildcats’ makeshift stadium and the player dismissals, Colorado has been a national talking point for all of the wrong reasons. Sanders clarified that this isn’t a result of the team’s character, and that future weeks will reflect that.

The Colorado Buffaloes’ official statement

Jan 10, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes athletic director Fernando Lovo during the second half against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Sanders’ initial statement created shock in the college football world, the university followed up to bring order to the chaos. It clarified that the roster moves aren’t yet finalized, hence the reason the players involved haven’t been revealed.

“Any potential roster changes have not been finalized. An updated roster will be released later in the week,” said Colorado in a statement to On3’s Pete Nakos on Tuesday.

More than likely, those roster moves will remain hidden until Colorado takes the field against the Bears. It may force the Bears to game plan for players who won’t take the field, but it will also leave the team at the mercy of fans’ judgement when they run out of the tunnel for the first time without them.

What led Deion Sanders to cutting players

Sep 3, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders arrives at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One thing Sanders did clarify in his initial statement was what led to the dismissal of those players. He clarified that it wasn’t a result of any one incident in the blowout loss, but rather a series of events leading up to and continuing through the game.

“No, it's never one [incident],” Sanders said. “Those guys could tell you I'm the most loving and giving and forgiving man you could ever meet. But when you start having conduct detrimental to the team, that will set us back in things that you're doing; you don't care about the team. You care about you. I have a problem with that. And a year ago, I didn't put my foot down in it enough. You know, it lingered a little bit. Then it imploded. I'm not doing that. I'm not doing that anymore.”

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