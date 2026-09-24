College Football ATS Picks for Every Top 25 Game in Week 4 (Bet Northwestern to Cover Against Indiana)

With most teams across the country getting into conference play this week, there are plenty of fascinating games for us to watch and bet on. In this article, I'm going to go through every game that features a team ranked inside the top 25 in the nation, and make my pick to cover the spread.

College Football Week 4 Spread Picks

Odds via Caesars Sportsbook

Northwestern vs. No. 5 Indiana Spread Pick

I'm going to take the points with Northwestern in this spot. I think Indiana may be a touch overrated in the betting market this week, coming off three big wins against non-power conference teams. The Wildcats have at least faced a power conference team in Colorado, and they exceeded expectations, winning by 34 points.

The Wildcats' defense has looked solid as well, allowing just 5.8 yards per play this season.

Indiana should win relatively sweat-free, but 21 points is a lot to ask, even for the defending champs. Give me the points with the Wildcats.

Pick: Northwestern +21.5 (-117)

Wake Forest vs. No. 16 Louisville Spread Pick

I don't think the betting market has quite caught up to how good this Louisville team is. Despite having a relatively tough schedule to begin the season, the Cardinals have averaged 7.0 yards per snap, the 13th-best mark in the nation.

That's bad news for the Demon Deacons, whose defense ranks 49th in opponent yards per play, giving up 5.1 yards per snap.

Don't overrate Wake Forest just because they covered against Miami last week. The Hurricanes stumbled in a big way in the second half of that game.

I'm going to lay the points with Louisville in this spot.

Pick: Louisville -12.5 (-112)

Sam Houston State vs. Texas Tech Spread Pick

Pick: Texas Tech -34.5 (-110)

No. 1 Texas vs. No. 14 Tennessee Spread Pick

Pick: Tennessee +5.5 (-110)

Illinois vs. No. 7 Ohio State Spread Pick

Pick: Ohio State -27.5 (-110)

No. 3 Notre Dame vs. Purdue Spread Pick

Pick: Notre Dame -28 (-109)

No. 15 Utah vs. Iowa State Spread Pick

I've been high on Utah all season, and I have no intention of jumping off their bandwagon quite yet. Their defense is sixth in the country in opponent yards per play, giving up just 3.6 yards per snap. Their offense has also been fantastic, averaging 6.7 yards per play, and Devon Dampier has proven to be a true offensive threat.

I have some concerns about Iowa State's offense, which managed just 255 yards of total offense against the Hawkeyes a couple of weeks ago.

I'll lay the points with the Utes in this one.

Pick: Utah -7.5 (-110)

Oklahoma vs. No. 2 Georgia Spread Pick

Pick: Oklahoma +14 (-109)

No. 4 Ole Miss vs. No. 21 Florida Spread Pick

Pick: Florida -3.5 (-104)

No. 17 Iowa vs. No. 18 Michigan Spread Pick

Pick: Iowa +5.5 (-113)

No. 25 Houston vs. Georgia Southern Prediction

Pick: Houston -18.5 (-109)

Wisconsin vs. No. 13 Penn State Prediction

Pick: Penn State -10 (-107)

Central Michigan vs. No. 6 Miami Prediction

Pick: Miami -41 (-114)

South Carolina vs. No. 8 Alabama Prediction

Pick: South Carolina +12.5 (-110)

No. 23 Texas A&M vs. No. 10 LSU

Pick: LSU -8.5 (-114)

No. 20 Oregon vs. No. 12 USC Prediction

Pick: Oregon -3 (-112)

No. 19 Missouri vs. No. 24 Mississippi State Prediction

Pick: Mississippi State -6.5 (-107)

Missouri State vs. No. 22 SMU Prediction

Pick: Missouri State +34.5 (-110)

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