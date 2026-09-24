College Football ATS Picks for Every Top 25 Game in Week 4 (Bet Northwestern to Cover Against Indiana)
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With most teams across the country getting into conference play this week, there are plenty of fascinating games for us to watch and bet on. In this article, I'm going to go through every game that features a team ranked inside the top 25 in the nation, and make my pick to cover the spread.
College Football Week 4 Spread Picks
Northwestern vs. No. 5 Indiana Spread Pick
I'm going to take the points with Northwestern in this spot. I think Indiana may be a touch overrated in the betting market this week, coming off three big wins against non-power conference teams. The Wildcats have at least faced a power conference team in Colorado, and they exceeded expectations, winning by 34 points.
The Wildcats' defense has looked solid as well, allowing just 5.8 yards per play this season.
Indiana should win relatively sweat-free, but 21 points is a lot to ask, even for the defending champs. Give me the points with the Wildcats.
Pick: Northwestern +21.5 (-117)
Wake Forest vs. No. 16 Louisville Spread Pick
I don't think the betting market has quite caught up to how good this Louisville team is. Despite having a relatively tough schedule to begin the season, the Cardinals have averaged 7.0 yards per snap, the 13th-best mark in the nation.
That's bad news for the Demon Deacons, whose defense ranks 49th in opponent yards per play, giving up 5.1 yards per snap.
Don't overrate Wake Forest just because they covered against Miami last week. The Hurricanes stumbled in a big way in the second half of that game.
I'm going to lay the points with Louisville in this spot.
Pick: Louisville -12.5 (-112)
Sam Houston State vs. Texas Tech Spread Pick
Pick: Texas Tech -34.5 (-110)
No. 1 Texas vs. No. 14 Tennessee Spread Pick
Pick: Tennessee +5.5 (-110)
Illinois vs. No. 7 Ohio State Spread Pick
Pick: Ohio State -27.5 (-110)
No. 3 Notre Dame vs. Purdue Spread Pick
Pick: Notre Dame -28 (-109)
No. 15 Utah vs. Iowa State Spread Pick
I've been high on Utah all season, and I have no intention of jumping off their bandwagon quite yet. Their defense is sixth in the country in opponent yards per play, giving up just 3.6 yards per snap. Their offense has also been fantastic, averaging 6.7 yards per play, and Devon Dampier has proven to be a true offensive threat.
I have some concerns about Iowa State's offense, which managed just 255 yards of total offense against the Hawkeyes a couple of weeks ago.
I'll lay the points with the Utes in this one.
Pick: Utah -7.5 (-110)
Oklahoma vs. No. 2 Georgia Spread Pick
Pick: Oklahoma +14 (-109)
No. 4 Ole Miss vs. No. 21 Florida Spread Pick
Pick: Florida -3.5 (-104)
No. 17 Iowa vs. No. 18 Michigan Spread Pick
Pick: Iowa +5.5 (-113)
No. 25 Houston vs. Georgia Southern Prediction
Pick: Houston -18.5 (-109)
Wisconsin vs. No. 13 Penn State Prediction
Pick: Penn State -10 (-107)
Central Michigan vs. No. 6 Miami Prediction
Pick: Miami -41 (-114)
South Carolina vs. No. 8 Alabama Prediction
Pick: South Carolina +12.5 (-110)
No. 23 Texas A&M vs. No. 10 LSU
Pick: LSU -8.5 (-114)
No. 20 Oregon vs. No. 12 USC Prediction
Pick: Oregon -3 (-112)
No. 19 Missouri vs. No. 24 Mississippi State Prediction
Pick: Mississippi State -6.5 (-107)
Missouri State vs. No. 22 SMU Prediction
Pick: Missouri State +34.5 (-110)
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Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.Follow iainmacbets