College Football Straight Up Picks for Every Top 25 Game in Week 4 (Florida Will Beat Ole Miss in SEC Showdown)
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We're three weeks into the college football season, but the meat of the 2026 campaign begins this week as most teams are past the cupcake portion of their schedule and are ready to begin conference play.
As I do each week, I'm going to give you my pick to win any and every game involving a team currently ranked in the top 25. We don't care about point spreads in this article, I'm just trying to pick winners.
College Football Week 4 Picks
Northwestern vs. No. 5 Indiana Prediction
Pick: Indiana -2500
Wake Forest vs. No. 16 Louisville Prediction
Louisville has gotten off to a 2-1 start to its season, including a 41-31 win against SMU in its first ACC game of the year. Their offense has been electric, so there's no reason why they can't get the win against an inferior Wake Forest team.
Pick: Louisville -530
Sam Houston State vs. Texas Tech Prediction
Pick: Texas Tech N/A
No. 1 Texas vs. No. 14 Tennessee Prediction
In my betting preview for this game, I made the case for taking Tennessee the pull off the upset:
I'm selling my stock on the Longhorns. Manning has not lived up to expectations, and this offense has averaged just 5.3 yards per play, which ranks 78th in the nation. Last week against UTSA, he threw for just 164 yards on 4.9 yards per pass attempt. Thankfully, their run game has been good enough to lead them to a comfortable win, but they won't be able to do that against the Volunteers.
Meanwhile, Tennessee ranks 18th in the nation in yards per play, averaging 6.6 yards per snap. They have scored 42+ points in each of their first three games.
With the Volunteers at home, I'm going to take Tennessee as my upset pick of the week.
Pick: Tennessee +182
Illinois vs. No. 7 Ohio State Prediction
Pick: Ohio State -5000
No. 3 Notre Dame vs. Purdue Prediction
Pick: Notre Dame -5000
No. 15 Utah vs. Iowa State Prediction
Pick: Utah -345
Oklahoma vs. No. 2 Georgia Prediction
Pick: Georgia -590
No. 4 Ole Miss vs. No. 21 Florida Prediction
I think Ole Miss is a fraudulent team. There's no denying that Trinidad Chambliss is a Heisman candidate, but their defense hasn't been as good they have to be to hang with teams like Florida, who are averaging 7.7 yards per play this season. The Gators may be legitimate SEC contenders.
Pick: Florida -157
No. 17 Iowa vs. No. 18 Michigan Prediction
I don't care that Michigan beat Oklahoma in Week 2; I'm still not convinced the Wolverines are a good team, and Oklahoma's performance last week proved that their win against them may not be that impressive after all.
The Iowa defense is going to give the Michigan offense plenty of fits. The Hawkeyes may not need to score much to pull off this upset.
Pick: Iowa +180
No. 25 Houston vs. Georgia Southern Prediction
Pick: Houston -1000
Wisconsin vs. No. 13 Penn State Prediction
Pick: Penn State -380
Central Michigan vs. No. 6 Miami Prediction
Pick: Miami N/A
South Carolina vs. No. 8 Alabama Prediction
Pick: Alabama -500
No. 23 Texas A&M vs. No. 10 LSU
Pick: LSU -345
No. 20 Oregon vs. No. 12 USC Prediction
Pick: Oregon -165
No. 19 Missouri vs. No. 24 Mississippi State Prediction
Watch out for Mississippi State. The Bulldogs could be for real. They're averaging 7.7 yards per play this season, the third-most in all of college football. Their quarterback, Kamario Taylor, has also entered the early Heisman Trophy conversation.
They're going to further prove themselves with another strong win against Missouri in Week 4.
Pick: Mississippi State -230
Missouri State vs. No. 22 SMU Prediction
Pick: SMU N/A
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Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.Follow iainmacbets