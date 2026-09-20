One Big Question for Deion Sanders, Colorado Buffaloes After Brutal Loss

The Colorado Buffaloes’ hype train came to a screeching halt as they fell 41-7 on the road to the Northwestern Wildcats on Saturday. The Buffs were manhandled in the Week 3 loss and looked like a shell of the team they’d displayed to that point.

Now, Colorado is faced with a vitally important crossroads. The Buffaloes have responded differently to blowout losses in the Coach Prime Era, often showing their true colors in the weeks following that loss.

The Colorado Buffaloes’ positive trajectory

Sep 12, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against Weber State at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Buffaloes have proven in the past that they are capable of rebounding from a loss like this. Although this loss was of far grander proportions, the Buffaloes were soundly defeated by the Nebraska Cornhuskers 28-10 in Week 2 of the 2024 season.

Similar to this year, the game came after a win over an FCS opponent the week prior that left much to be desired, and it seemed like all of the doubts that had been raised in that game were coming to the surface.

However, Colorado responded well, as it won seven of its next eight games and made a push for the College Football Playoff and Big 12 Championship. That team showed a clear ability to learn from its mistakes and grow from losses, and those traits were major difference makers in the Buffaloes’ final record of 9-4.

The Colorado Buffaloes’ negative trajectory

Sep 19, 2026; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders takes the field with his team for warmups before the game against the Northwestern Wildcats at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But if the Buffaloes respond to this loss the way they did in the 2023 and 2025 seasons under Coach Prime, Buffs fans are in for a long campaign.

During Deion Sanders’ first season as the Buffs coach, Colorado got off to an impressive 3-0 start and had the eyes of the nation fixed upon Boulder. However, it came crashing back to earth as the then-No. 10 Oregon Ducks demolished the Buffaloes 42-6 in their Week 4 meeting. Despite the fast start, Colorado spiraled after this humbling encounter, winning just one of its next eight games.

Although the first key loss of Colorado’s 2025 season wasn’t by nearly as ugly a score, it responded similarly. In Week 3 of that campaign, Colorado lost 36-20 on the road against the Houston Cougars. Although Colorado bounced back the following week with a win at home over the Wyoming Cowboys, it lost all but one of its next eight games to finish 4-8 once again.

How the Colorado Buffaloes will reveal their true identity

Sep 19, 2026; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders takes the field with his team for warmups before the game against the Northwestern Wildcats at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

So while the Buffaloes don’t have a Heisman Trophy-winning Travis Hunter on their team this season, Sanders also had his finger on the pulse of roster construction, something that wasn’t the case in 2025 due to his health concerns. That’s to say, this is a completely different team from years prior. So when will fans know the true identity of this team? The beginning of Big 12 play will be truly telling.

If Colorado lays an egg again on the road against the Baylor Bears next week, it’s safe to say that this team has fallen far short of expectations and that there is a long road ahead. However, if Colorado can win that game, then it will be the following three weeks that determine its identity.

The Buffs are slated to face the No. 13 Texas Tech Red Raiders and the No. 17 Utah Utes at home, with a bye week in between. If Colorado wins one or both of those games, then this is a team that can swing with the big dogs of the Big 12 and simply had an off night against the Wildcats. But if Colorado finds itself losing those games in similar fashion to their first loss of the season, there’s a long road ahead for Sanders and Buffs fans alike.

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