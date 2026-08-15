Deion Sanders With High Praise for Colorado’s Gideon Lampron
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Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders spoke to the media on Friday. Sanders talked about one of Colorado’s highest rated incoming transfers from the offseason, linebacker Gideon Lampron.
Deion Sanders on Gideon Lampron: “Bonafide Leader”
It’s safe to say Coach Prime likes having Gideon Lampron on his football team. Sanders talked at length about what Lampron has brought to the table for this Buffs squad.
“Gideon has exceeded expectations. Gideon is not just a dawg, he’s a bonafide leader. He’s a playmaker. He’s a guy that loves to practice. Loves the game,” Sanders said. “Shows affection to his teammates and to get them up and getting them going and patting them on the back. Not selfish. Very unselfish.”
Lampron is a 6-0, 220 pound linebacker that is entering his fifth season in college football. He began his career with the Dayton Flyers in 2022. Lampron played for Dayton from 2022-2024, racking up 150 tackles, 27.5 tackles for loss, and 7.5 sacks. After the 2024 season, he transferred to the Bowling Green Falcons.
With Bowling Green in 2025, Lampron had 119 combined tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and one pass defended. After the season ended he entered the portal as a three-star transfer. There is a funny story on how Lampron found his way on Deion Sanders' radar.
Sanders told a story this offseason about his first encounter with Lampron. Sanders revealed how he was on a plane and a kid walked by him, introducing himself and letting Sanders know that he was in the portal. That kid was Gideon Lampron.
Sanders then called Colorado director of player personnel Darius Darden-Box to find about more about Lampron. Eventually, Sanders got Lampron to Boulder for a visit and then shortly after that, Lampron transferred to Colorado.
Lampron is one of many transfers that Colorado landed this offseason. The Buffs had a major roster overhaul, with 43 incoming players coming in from the portal and 36 players from the 2025 leaving. Will these roster changes make the difference for a Buffaloes team that struggled last season?
In 2025, Colorado went 3-9, missing a bowl game for the second time in three seasons under Sanders. Coach Prime has an overall record at Colorado of 16-21 since taking over at the helm in 2023.
2026 will be a big year for Sanders and company. Another season like 2025 and there would be legitimate reasons to wonder if there should be some drastic changes made.
In addition to revamping the roster, Colorado also has a new offensive and defensive coordinator.
Former Sacramento State Hornets coach Brennan Marion was hired to be the Buffs offensive coordinator. Marion was at Sac State for one season in 2025, leading them to a 7-5 record. The Hornets offense averaged 33.8 points per game.
On the other side of the ball, Colorado hired Chris Marve as defensive coordinator. Marve was originally hired by Colorado this offseason as the linebackers coach, but was promoted after the departure of former Buffs defensive coordinator Robert Livingston to the NFL as an assistant with the Denver Broncos. Marve was the defensive coordinator for the Virginia Tech Hokies from 2022-2024.
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Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI, Oregon Ducks On SI and Colorado Buffaloes on SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.Follow cory_pappas1