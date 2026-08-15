Deion Sanders With High Praise for Colorado’s Gideon Lampron

Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders spoke to the media on Friday. Sanders talked about one of Colorado’s highest rated incoming transfers from the offseason, linebacker Gideon Lampron.

Deion Sanders on Gideon Lampron: “Bonafide Leader”

Jul 7, 2026; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado head coach Deion Sanders speaks to reporters during Big 12 Conference Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It’s safe to say Coach Prime likes having Gideon Lampron on his football team. Sanders talked at length about what Lampron has brought to the table for this Buffs squad.

“Gideon has exceeded expectations. Gideon is not just a dawg, he’s a bonafide leader. He’s a playmaker. He’s a guy that loves to practice. Loves the game,” Sanders said. “Shows affection to his teammates and to get them up and getting them going and patting them on the back. Not selfish. Very unselfish.”

Lampron is a 6-0, 220 pound linebacker that is entering his fifth season in college football. He began his career with the Dayton Flyers in 2022. Lampron played for Dayton from 2022-2024, racking up 150 tackles, 27.5 tackles for loss, and 7.5 sacks. After the 2024 season, he transferred to the Bowling Green Falcons.

Sep 20, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals running back Keyjuan Brown (22) runs the ball against Bowling Green Falcons linebacker Gideon Lampron (4) during the first quarter at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Bowling Green in 2025, Lampron had 119 combined tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and one pass defended. After the season ended he entered the portal as a three-star transfer. There is a funny story on how Lampron found his way on Deion Sanders' radar.

Sanders told a story this offseason about his first encounter with Lampron. Sanders revealed how he was on a plane and a kid walked by him, introducing himself and letting Sanders know that he was in the portal. That kid was Gideon Lampron.

Sanders then called Colorado director of player personnel Darius Darden-Box to find about more about Lampron. Eventually, Sanders got Lampron to Boulder for a visit and then shortly after that, Lampron transferred to Colorado.

Lampron is one of many transfers that Colorado landed this offseason. The Buffs had a major roster overhaul, with 43 incoming players coming in from the portal and 36 players from the 2025 leaving. Will these roster changes make the difference for a Buffaloes team that struggled last season?

Deion Sanders takes in the second day of Cleveland Browns training camp, July 30, 2026, in Berea, Ohio. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In 2025, Colorado went 3-9, missing a bowl game for the second time in three seasons under Sanders. Coach Prime has an overall record at Colorado of 16-21 since taking over at the helm in 2023.

2026 will be a big year for Sanders and company. Another season like 2025 and there would be legitimate reasons to wonder if there should be some drastic changes made.

In addition to revamping the roster, Colorado also has a new offensive and defensive coordinator.

Sacramento State Hornets head coach Brennan Marion listens to one of the assistant coaches yell at players on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings, South Dakota. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Former Sacramento State Hornets coach Brennan Marion was hired to be the Buffs offensive coordinator. Marion was at Sac State for one season in 2025, leading them to a 7-5 record. The Hornets offense averaged 33.8 points per game.

On the other side of the ball, Colorado hired Chris Marve as defensive coordinator. Marve was originally hired by Colorado this offseason as the linebackers coach, but was promoted after the departure of former Buffs defensive coordinator Robert Livingston to the NFL as an assistant with the Denver Broncos. Marve was the defensive coordinator for the Virginia Tech Hokies from 2022-2024.

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