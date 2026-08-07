Deion Sanders Speaks Candidly About Colorado's Gideon Lampron

Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders spoke to reporters at a press conference on Thursday. One of the players that Coach Prime talked about was linebacker Gideon Lampron.

Deion Sanders on Gideon Lampron: “That’s My Guy”

Jul 30, 2026; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) talks with his father Deion Sanders during training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Gideon Lampron is a 6-0, 220 pound linebacker that played for the Bowling Green Falcons in 2025. Last season, he had 119 total tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and one pass defended. Lampron was named First-team All-MAC. He entered the portal this offseason and transferred to Colorado.

Deion Sanders talked at length about Lampron at his press conference. Including how he first met him on an airplane and also what he’s brought to this Buffaloes team.

Coach Prime and Lampron were first introduced to each on a plane this offseason. Lampron went up to Sanders to introducing himself and letting Coach Prime know that he was in the transfer portal. Sanders immediately called Colorado director of player personnel Darius Darden-Box to learn about him. In the end, Lampron ended up coming to Boulder on a visit and is now one of the key pieces of their defense.

“That’s my guy,” Sanders said is his press conference about Lampron. “He comes to practice every day. Smart, intelligent, born leader, physical, mean. Just gets upset when he don’t make the play, like he lives this, he loves this, he’s a football player.”

Sep 20, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals running back Keyjuan Brown (22) runs the ball against Bowling Green Falcons linebacker Gideon Lampron (4) during the first quarter at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colorado’s roster had major turnover this offseason with 43 incoming players coming in from the portal including Lampron. Lampron is rated by 247Sports as a there-star transfer. He’ll look to make his mark in Boulder and try to help turn things around for a Colorado team that struggled in 2025.

The 2025 Buffaloes went 3-9, missing a bowl game for the second time in three seasons under Sanders. Sanders has an overall record at Colorado of 16-21 since taking over at the helm in 2023.

The roster turnover and also the coaching changes should give Colorado fans hope that things will be different in 2026.

Sep 20, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Wyoming Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In addition to the 43 incoming transfer players, Colorado has new coaches at offensive coordinator with Brennan Marion and defensive coordinator with Chris Marve.

Marion was previously the head coach of the Sacramento State Hornets in 2025. In his lone year at Sac. State, Marion led them to a 7-5 record off the heels off a three-win 2024 before he got there. Marion’s go-go offense produced fireworks for the Hornets offense, averaging 33.8 points per game.

On defense, Colorado’s new defensive coordinator is Chris Marve. Before Colorado, Marve was the defensive coordinator for the Virginia Tech Hokies from 2022-2024. He was hired this offseason by Colorado to be their linebackers coach. However, plans changed.

FSU linebackers coach Chris Marve at the FSU National Signing Day Party on Feb. 5, 2020. Img 4540 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Colorado’s defensive coordinator Robert Livingston left after the season to take an assistant coaching job in the NFL with the Denver Broncos. Coach Prime decided to promote Marve from linebackers coach to defensive coordinator without him even coaching a game for the Buffs.

Will new additions like Lampron, Marion, and Marve prove to be the difference for this year’s Colorado team?

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