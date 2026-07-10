Deion Sanders Provides Rare Insight on Meeting Colorado’s Gideon Lampron
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The Colorado Buffaloes landed linebacker Gideon Lampron in the transfer portal this offseason. Lampron was rated as a three-star transfer and played for the Bowling Green Falcons in 2025.
Colorado coach Deion Sanders spoke at Big 12 media days about how he first met Lampron.
How Deion Sanders Met Gideon Lampron
Sanders revealed during a Big 12 media segment that Lampron approached him on a plane, telling Sanders that he had entered the portal.
“I’m on the plane and kid walk by. He said ‘Coach Prime, how ya doing…I’m in the portal.’ I said ‘Kid, can you play?’ He said ‘I can play,’” Sanders said. “I called Box (Darius Darden-Box), recruiting department. ‘Hey Box, look up this kid right now and tell me about him.’ Box called back in five minutes. He said ‘Coach, that kid is a dog. He can play.’”
Sanders then said he got up out of his seat immediately and went to the back of the plane to find Lampron. Coach Prime followed up and called Lampron on the phone the next day. Lampron eventually came to Colorado on a visit and later on committed to the Buffs.
In 12 games for Bowling Green in 2025, Lampron had 119 total tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and one pass defended.
Gideon Lampron’s Journey from Dayton to Colorado
Gideon Lampron began his collegiate career with the Dayton Flyers. He signed with Dayton as a member of their 2022 high school recruiting class. He played for the Flyers from 2022-2024. In his career there, he had 150 tackles, 27.5 tackles for loss, and 7.5 sacks. He was named a First-team FCS All-American in 2024. He entered the portal with eyes on making the move to the FBS level.
Lampron chose Bowling Green out of the MAC. After one season at Bowling Green, Lampron showed that he had the potential thrive at the power conference level. Now as a redshirt senior for Colorado in the Big 12, he’ll have the chance to do exactly that.
Colorado Busy in Transfer Portal
Lampron is one of 43 incoming players Colorado has from the transfer portal this offseason. The team will look a lot different than it did in 2025, and that’s not necessarily the worst thing in the world considering how last season went.
In 2025, Colorado finished with a record of 3-9. They won just one game over a power conference opponent and were second to last in the Big 12 conference, ahead of only the Oklahoma State Cowboys. Oklahoma State did not win a single conference game last season.
In three seasons with Sanders as the coach starting in 2023, the Buffs have an overall record of 16-21. Just one of these three seasons has resulted in an appearance in a bowl game: 2024. In 2024, Colorado went 9-3 in the regular season.
Can Colorado get back to a bowl in 2026?
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Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI, Oregon Ducks On SI and Colorado Buffaloes on SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.Follow cory_pappas1