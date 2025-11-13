Buffs Beat

Deion Sanders May Have Found Colorado Buffaloes' Next Great Duo

Despite a tough season for the Colorado Buffaloes, wideouts Omarion Miller and Joseph Williams have emerged as a massive bright spot. Combining for over 1,100 yards, the duo is proving the future of CU's offense still looks promising under Deion Sanders.

Ben Armendariz

Colorado Buffaloes Coach Prime Deion Sanders Omarion Miller joseph williams julian juju lewis big 12 football shedeur sanders travis hunter
Colorado Buffaloes Coach Prime Deion Sanders Omarion Miller joseph williams julian juju lewis big 12 football shedeur sanders travis hunter / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
This season hasn't gone the way Deion Sanders drew it up for the Colorado Buffaloes, but even amid the adversity, several players continue to give fans hope for the future. Wideouts Omarion Miller and Joseph Williams have quietly become one of the Big 12’s most productive receiving duos this season, combining for 1,102 yards and complementing each other’s skill sets in ways that elevate the entire offense.

Nov 8, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Joseph Williams (8) catches a pass for a touchd
Nov 8, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Joseph Williams (8) catches a pass for a touchdown during the second quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images / Ben Queen-Imagn Images

Despite the revolving door at quarterback, both Miller and Williams have remained steady producers and reliable targets. And now, with freshman quarterback Julian “JuJu” Lewis settling in under center, Colorado’s passing game looks poised to take another leap forward in the final stretch of the season — and beyond.

Omarion Miller Emerging Deep Threat

Sep 30, 2023; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Omarion Miller (14) breaks a tackle by USC Trojans saf
Sep 30, 2023; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Omarion Miller (14) breaks a tackle by USC Trojans safety Bryson Shaw (27) at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Chet Strange-Imagn Images / Chet Strange-Imagn Images

Omarion Miller’s potential has been clear since he burst onto the scene in 2023 as a freshman against USC, but this season, he’s turned potential into serious production. The junior wideout has become Colorado’s most explosive offensive weapon, consistently stretching defenses and creating momentum-changing plays.

Miller currently ranks among the Big 12’s best in nearly every major receiving category — first in yards per catch (19.2), third in touchdowns (7), and third in total receiving yards (652). He’s also posted five games with at least 80 yards receiving and has recorded multiple touchdowns twice so far this season. His 59-yard reception from Lewis remains one of Colorado’s longest plays from scrimmage and a reminder of the threat that exists on the perimeter for the freshman gun slinger.

Against West Virginia, Miller’s chemistry with Lewis was on full display, hauling in six catches for 131 yards and a touchdown. Their timing, trust, and rhythm already looked seasoned — but with even more reps together, the duo could quickly develop into one of the Big 12’s most dangerous quarterback-receiver pairings.

Joseph Williams Becoming the Reliable Chain-Mover

Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Joseph Williams (8) celebrates his first down in the f
Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Joseph Williams (8) celebrates his first down in the fourth quarter against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

While Miller has shown a knack for providing the highlight-worthy plays, Joseph Williams has built his reputation on reliability. The sophomore receiver’s precision route running, strong hands, and ability to move the chains make him a critical part of Colorado’s offensive rhythm.

Williams ranks among the Big 12’s leaders in both receptions and receiving yards, with 30 catches for 450 yards this season. His efficiency — averaging 15.0 yards per reception — reflects his ability to turn short or intermediate routes into explosive gains. He’s also found the end zone four times, a testament to his ability to find open field and create opportunities in crucial moments.

His breakout performance came in the Buffs’ upset win over Iowa State, where he recorded a season-high 128 yards receiving, showing his ability to take over a game when needed. His longest reception of the season, a 47-yard grab against Wyoming, underscored his versatility and proved he's capable of stretching the field when defenses load up to stop the deep threat in Omarion Miller.

Williams brings a calming, steadying presence to the Colorado offense, the kind of receiver who thrives in the moment. His consistency complements Miller’s explosiveness, giving freshman quarterback Julian “JuJu” Lewis two very different but equally dangerous options in the passing game — a balanced foundation that could define Colorado’s offensive identity moving forward.

The Future: Building Chemistry With JuJu Lewis

Nov 8, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) warms up prior to their game ag
Nov 8, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) warms up prior to their game against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images / Ben Queen-Imagn Images

Finding stability at quarterback has been Colorado’s biggest challenge this season, but freshman Julian “JuJu” Lewis appears to be the answer moving forward. In his first collegiate start against West Virginia, Lewis threw for 299 yards and no turnovers, showing poise and precision behind an injury-depleted offensive line.

Although the Buffs fell 29-22 to West Virginia, even in a loss, Lewis’s performance was encouraging. His connection with Miller and Williams couldn't be ignored. The pair combined for 11 catches, 176 yards, and two touchdowns, giving Buff Nation a glimpse of what the future could look like.

Just as former legendary quarterback Shedeur Sanders once found chemistry with wideouts Travis Hunter and Jimmy Horn Jr., Lewis seems to have found his go-to weapons in Miller and Williams. Together, they represent a young core with the potential to lead Colorado’s offense into a new era under “Coach Prime.”

While the Buffs’ 3–7 record doesn’t reflect where they want to be, the emergence of Lewis, Miller, and Williams signals that the foundation for success in Boulder is being built right now.

