Ranking Colorado Buffaloes Position Groups By Best Projected Returner

Modern college football requires a lack of attachment, especially for the Colorado Buffaloes.

However, there will be a fair share of returners for coach Deion Sanders' squad in 2026. A dismal last fall gave many different reasons to enter the transfer portal over the past week, and more will come, but some Buffs have gone the other direction.

Explicitly or implicitly, some of Colorado's most-needed stars have made clear they're coming back. It won't be easy for "Coach Prime" to fill in the gaps with just a two-week window in January, but several positions have top names who can help lead on the recruiting trail.

Ranked by each top likely returner, what's the outlook of each Colorado position group at this point in the offseason?

9. Linebacker, Bo LaPenna

A native of Commerce City, Colorado, LaPenna has primarily been a special teamer but could have an increased role as a junior. The rest of Colorado's linebackers have either graduated or hit the portal.

The Buffs' starting linebackers could both be freshmen, Rodney Colton Jr. and Carson Crawford, along with portal additions. But if LaPenna sticks to his home state and finds the favor of new linebackers coach Chris Marve, he could get a long-awaited opportunity.

8. Cornerback, RJ Johnson

Cornerback will be a top portal priority for Colorado after its secondary struggled this past fall. Defensive backs DJ McKinney and Preston Hodge will look to the pros, leaving a void that Johnson must fill.

He wasn't special in limited action last season due to injury, but did have an interception against Delaware. The former Arkansas Razorback has another offseason to work into his role as a corner after starting his college career as a safety.

7. Tight End, Zach Atkins

Colorado's tight ends could have gotten their big break after the hiring of coach Brennan Marion as offensive coordinator. Atkins has distinct locker room respect and could improve in the new scheme next season.

He logged 20 catches for 149 yards in 2025, and a few returning youngsters will likely join him in Zayne DeSouza, Charlie Williams and Corbin Laisure.

6. Safety, Carter Stoutmire

Safety has suffered the biggest loss of any Colorado position this offseason, as standout Tawfiq Byard hit the portal last week. If he stays, Stoutmire may once again have to play a key role.

A rarity in the Sanders era, Stoutmire would enter year four in Boulder as one of the last remaining members of Colorado's 2023 class. He's totaled 92 tackles (1.5 for loss) and 12 pass defenses over three seasons with the Buffaloes, but hasn't yet found the consistency of an every-down safety.

5. Running Back, Dallan Hayden

Running back may return the most of any position group, as Marion's hiring can spark the room to greater success. Hayden has the highest ceiling within the "Go-Go" as a gifted back who started his career at Ohio State.

He's battled injuries throughout his time at Colorado, but has compiled 522 yards and two touchdowns on 134 carries over two seasons. Alongside Micah Welch and potentially Simeon Price and DeKalon Taylor, Hayden could peak in his final year of eligibility.

4. Defensive Line, London Merritt

Contrary to running back, London Merritt may be one of two or three defensive linemen on Colorado when the portal opens next month. The edge rusher from IMG Academy had a strong freshman year, and the Buffaloes must retain him to avoid having to build an entire defensive line from scratch.

Another name whose future is uncertain but would be a major returner is defensive end Samuel Okunlola. The Pittsburgh transfer was rock-solid in 2024 but missed all of last season due to injury.

3. Quarterback, Julian Lewis

Hailed as the successor to quarterback Shedeur Sanders, Lewis has the weight of Boulder on his shoulders for as long as he wants it. The freshman will return after redshirting the 2025 season.

Over four promising games, Lewis completed 55 percent of his throws for 589 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions. The former five-star recruit is ready to shine under Marion's direction.

2. Wide Receiver, Joseph Williams

After the departure of star wide receiver Omarion Miller, it's Williams's time to take over as Colorado's lead pass-catcher. He was second on the Buffs with 37 catches for 489 yards and four touchdowns last season.

Quentin Gibson and Quanell X Farrakhan Jr. would be huge to retain in the room for the Buffaloes' youth, but receiver will be a focal point of their portal efforts.

1. Offensive Line, Jordan Seaton

It's about as misleading a No. 1 spot as you can get. Seaton was excellent in 2025 but may wind up starting alongside an entirely new offensive line once again next season.

Guard Yahya Attia and tackle Larry Johnson III could return for potential starting spots, as may former four-star recruit Chauncey Gooden. However, Colorado's offensive line will likely consist of transfers for a fourth straight season.