Shedeur Sanders Explains Why Upset Win Over Steelers Was Still 'Bittersweet'
Despite entering Sunday's Week 17 contest vs. the Steelers as the clear underdogs, the lowly Browns managed to eke out a somewhat-spoiler win vs. their division rivals at home on Sunday afternoon, quashing Pittsburgh's chances at immediately clinching both the AFC North and a playoff berth with one 13–6 victory.
As that score might suggest, it was a strong game for the Browns' defense, which managed to keep Pittsburgh not only touchdown-less for a full four quarters, but also entirely scoreless in the second half. Rookie Cleveland quarterback Shedeur Sanders, meanwhile, completed 17 of 23 throws for 186 passing yards and one TD, plus two interceptions (nothing crazy to write home about, but not a bad game, either).
Speaking after the win, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski was complimentary, but still justifiably critical, of his young QB and his work on the offensive side of the ball.
“He got a win, so that’s great for the young man. He gets to beat Pittsburgh, gets to beat a division rival. They're not gonna be easy, not in this division," the coach said. "So, proud of him for that. There's always things he can clean up. I thought he got a little unlucky on that first interception, we can certainly learn from the second one and he will. But yeah, he continued to battle.”
But Sanders still found the whole thing bittersweet, particularly as it related to the offense failing to meet the dominance of the team's defense.
"It felt good getting a win overall and especially the team we won against," the QB said of the win. "I think [it's] bittersweet 'cause obviously offense, we got to do our part. I've got to do my part a little bit more. We can't be happy with 13 points on the board."
Watch that below:
Fair enough, and very true. Sometimes, 13 points is enough—as it was on Sunday—but the goal is to always score more than that. And Sanders isn't letting good enough be good enough.
He and the Browns' offense will get another shot next weekend, when they face the Bengals in their season finale. Star Cleveland pass rusher Myles Garrett, meanwhile, will get another shot at breaking the NFL's single-season sack record then, as well.