Deion Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes Hosting Major Recruits On Visits This Weekend

The Colorado Buffaloes have another major recruiting weekend ahead, including three four-star talents in Preston Ashley, Rodney Colton Jr. and CJ Sadler. Four prospects will officially visit Boulder, where "Coach Prime" hopes to leave a permanent mark.

Harrison Simeon

Oct 12, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders looks on from the sideline during the second half against the Kansas State Wildcats at Folsom Field.
Another week, another recruiting haul for the Colorado Buffaloes?

Coach Deion Sanders' Buffs expect four marquee high school prospects on official visits this weekend starting on June 20, including three top-shelf talents who have vast implications for Colorado's future.

Among those pegged to make the trip to Boulder are four-star cornerback Preston Ashley, four-star linebacker Rodney Colton Jr., four-star athlete CJ Sadler and three-star cornerback Maurice Williams.

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leads out the team before the game against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Folsom Fiel
The quartet will follow a few mid-week recruiting visits, including one from four-star offensive tackle Javeion Cooper, a Syracuse Orange commit who self-reported being in Boulder on Tuesday.

Colorado is very much in the mix for both Ashley and Colton Jr., both putting the Buffaloes as finalists of their respective schools. Ashley is down to Colorado, the Florida State Seminoles and the Florida Gators. Colton Jr. has narrowed down to the Buffs, Florida State, Penn State Nittany Lions, Ole Miss Rebels and UCLA Bruins.

Ashley is a consensus top-25 cornerback in his class with the ability to play in the slot and history at safety. His versatility could stoke memories of Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig, a hybrid who admirably led Colorado in tackles over the last two seasons. 247Sports Composite also lists the 5-10, 170-pound Ashley as the No. 9 prospect in Mississippi.

While prepping at Brandon High School (Brandon, MS), Ashley garnered interest from around the Power Four. He boasts offers from the Tennessee Volunteers, Ole Miss, Oklahoma State Cowboys and Texas A&M Aggies.

Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders watches as his players go through drills at the University of C
Colton, a former South Carolina Gamecocks commit rated as the No. 15 linebacker in his class by 247Sports, is set to announce his commitment on July 12. He's sought after by nearly every school in the country, holding offers from the Georgia Bulldogs, Ohio State Buckeyes and Oregon Ducks.

The 6-1, 200-pound stalwart from Newnan High School (Newnan, Georgia) would be a massive addition to a position of need and Coach Prime's first linebacker commit at Colorado among prospects rated four stars or higher.

Sadler is as highly touted as any prospect in the country. He's the consensus top recruit from Michigan and a top-10 two-way player. If Colorado's looking for its next Travis Hunter, they have one in its crosshairs.

Sadler's abilities revolve around the slot due to his 5-9, 185-pound frame. He'd play a mix of slot receiver and inside cornerback or safety, but his athletic ability could help to stabilize his game once in college.

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the spring game at Folsom Field.
At Cass Technical High School in Detroit, Michigan, Sadler holds offers from the Michigan Wolverines, LSU Tigers and Alabama Crimson Tide, but his only official visits have been with Colorado, the North Carolina Tar Heels and Maryland Terrapins.

The phenom is set to announce his commitment on Aug. 15.

Lastly, Williams gained traction as a three-star talent after helping Edna Karr High School (New Orleans, Louisiana) to a Division I Select state championship in 2025. The 5-11, 172-pound cornerback with a track background has been committed to the Liberty Flames since February, but could be changing his tune after announcing his visit to Boulder.

Williams visited Liberty for the second time on Tuesday, but recent offers could steer him toward Ole Miss, the Washington Huskies or Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in addition to the Buffaloes.

