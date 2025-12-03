Deion Sanders, Colorado Buffaloes Receiving Major Recruiting Boost

The Colorado Buffaloes are less than a day away from the early signing window, and they got some big news on Tuesday night. Coach Deion Sanders and his staff learned that 2027 four-star athlete Alexander Ward is reclassifying.

With that move, Ward will now join the 2026 recruiting class. His reclassification bumps Colorado’s class to 11 commits and gives Sanders his third four-star recruit of the cycle with the Early Signing Period on Wednesday.

Linebacker Carson Crawford and defensive back Preston Ashley are also expected to sign, but Ward’s arrival is a big deal for the Buffaloes as they try to rebound next season.

Nov 29, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders looks on during the second quarter against the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images | Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

Ward chose Colorado over Auburn, Alabama, and Florida State, giving the program a huge win and showing that Sanders’ vision in Boulder is starting to take hold.

At Marietta (GA) Walton High School, he played both wide receiver and cornerback before transferring to IMG Academy, so where he’ll line up in college is still a question—but one with considerable upside.

If he develops as expected, Ward could be a cornerstone of this class. For a program looking to turn a corner, adding a player like him is exactly the kind of momentum Colorado needs.

MORE: How Colorado Buffaloes Can Still Boost Troubling Recruiting Class

MORE: What Kevin Stefanski's Comments Tell Us About Shedeur Sanders' Future

MORE: Marshall Faulk Opens Up On Deion Sanders in Intro Southern Press Conference

Ward Brothers Joining Colorado Buffaloes

Oct 4, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders on the sidelines during the first half against the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Not only is Ward expected to sign with the Buffaloes during the Early Signing Period, but he will be joined by his brother Christian Ward, who is now also committed to the program. Their decisions give Colorado a rare family pairing that adds even more intrigue to this class.

His brother Christian is a three-star wide receiver recruit and the No. 106-ranked pass catcher in the 2026 recruiting class, per 247Sports.

This is the third consecutive year Sanders and his staff have landed multiple IMG Academy recruits. That kind of consistency at one of the nation’s premier talent pipelines signals real staying power for the Buffaloes on the national stage.

Bringing in both brothers gives Colorado a unique duo who can grow together in Boulder. If they develop as expected, the Buffaloes could have two long-term impact players coming in at the same time.

What Are The Expectations For Alexander Ward Next Season?

Oct 25, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders speaks with Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Isaiah Hardge (17) before the game against the Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Ward's reclassification signals that Sanders and his staff plan to give him immediate playing time. He probably wouldn’t have done it if he wasn’t going to see the field as a true freshman.

The Buffaloes have needs at both cornerback and wide receiver, but the more immediate gap could be in the secondary. Ward has the versatility to step in right away and make an impact where Colorado needs it most.

This year’s class only has one true cornerback, three-star Maurice Williams, which makes Ward’s addition even more important. He gives Colorado much-needed depth at a position that’s been stretched thin.

If Sanders gets him on the field right away, Ward could make an immediate impact—helping stabilize the defense while also bringing a dynamic playmaking presence.