Carolina Panthers' Jimmy Horn Jr. Fined By Coach During Mic’d Up Debut
Former Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. is already off to an electric start with the Carolina Panthers—thanks to both his blazing speed and his infectious personality.
Drafted in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft with the 208th overall pick, Horn entered the NFL with something to prove. But early signs from organized team activities and minicamp suggest he’s settling in quickly.
The Panthers recently featured Horn in a "Mic’d Up" video segment on social media, offering fans a closer look at what the rookie brings to the field—and the locker room.
Horn's infectious personality was on full display when he admitted to coaches toward the end of practice that he had been "Mic’d Up."
“Oh, you’re fined,” running backs coach Bernie Parmalee said, drawing laughter. “Is that a fine for real?” wide receiver Kobe Hudson asked.
Wide receivers coach Rob Moore chimed in: “Yeah, I’m fining for that.”
Horn replied, “I didn’t even know that! That’s my first fine. Hey coach, I’d rather get a fine like that then.”
Moore later explained the team’s unwritten rule: “If y’all mic’d up and y’all don’t tell the fellas, and we just having a casual conversation and I’m giving away the secrets—and he don’t tell us—that’s a fine! That’s wiretapping.”
Horn joked afterward: “They trying to do me like that, Coach; how much you gonna hit me for? I’m a quiet Mic’d Up guy, I don’t like to do too much, man. They already don’t understand what I be saying.”
The lighthearted exchange underscored the kind of teammate Horn is quickly becoming in Carolina—coachable, approachable, and easy to root for.
The video also shows Horn trading jokes with coaches, dapping up teammates, and flashing the elite speed and polished route running that made him a fan favorite under Colorado coach Deion Sanders.
His early chemistry with 2025 NFL Draft first-round pick wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan was evident throughout the session, with the two chatting comfortably and dapping up during warm-ups.
The video also captured early praise from the Panthers’ coaching staff.
“What carries over from the film is just a real versatile guy,” Panthers coach Dave Canales said.
“Just being a reliable target, a really smooth mover in his routes, he just felt like a really well-rounded, clean football player. Certainly fits into what we do.”
Executive vice president of football operations Brandt Tilis was just as direct: “Yeah, he can fly. He can flat-out fly.”
Horn’s on-field performance has certainly impressed early—but so has his personality, which team leadership sees as vital to building culture.
“You need a little swag. You need different personalities, different cultures," said Dan Morgan, general manager and president of football operations.
"I think that makes your locker room really good, but it also makes your team really good.”
“He’s just great to be around every single day,” Morgan added. “He’s always got a smile on his face; he’s just somebody that’s not only a great player, he’s just a great person.”
With OTAs and minicamp now in the books, Horn’s presence is already being felt on and off the field.
And if Carolina’s social media strategy is any indication, the Panthers are betting on the rookie speedster to make an impact in 2025.