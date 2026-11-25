The Colorado Buffaloes are 4-7 and have secured another losing season after finishing with a 3-9 record in 2025. As a result, the noise around Colorado coach Deion Sanders and his reported buyout of $25 million has grown.

Whether or not Buffaloes athletic director Fernando Lovo makes any moves after the disappointing season remains to be seen, but "Coach Prime" was asked about the difference in outside pressure and if it has affected the program this season.

Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes athletic director Fernando Lovo during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Deion Sanders on Outside Noise

“No, it's not. Noise is noise. Like when you're fighting for a Super Bowl, you're playing for a World Series. That that's some noise. That's some noise, and you're Himothy, and you got Jerry Rice looking at you, or Michael Irving, and the championship game is on the line. That's noise as well. This may be noise because you're here, but my life, my kids, my daughters, my sons, we've been dealing with noise for a long time, and I'm the father,” Sanders said.

“So I've been trying to allow them to understand how to handle it, how to prepare, how to still develop and do what you've been called to do in spite of it. We really don't know life without noise. We don't know what that feels like. Maybe one day I will, when I walk away in the sunset and walk along on the beach. But as of right now, I don't know what that feels like,” Sanders said.

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Jul 30, 2026; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) talks with his father Deion Sanders during training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Do you think that causes me to lose sleep or rest? Do you think that affects or infects my life? Like I'm here on assignment for these kids, and if I'm not here any longer, I'll move on to God's next assignment. So that doesn't affect me like it may affect you, or may affect some others, but this is like I'm in the third quarter of life. I may be losing games, but I'm winning life,” Sanders said.

The NFL Hall of Famer won two Super Bowls during his professional career, and "Coach Prime" was hired by Colorado in 2022 after his success at Jackson State. While the Buffaloes felt some initial success with the "Prime Effect" in full force, winning nine games in 2024, but Colorado's record in Sanders' four seasons is 20-28.

Sanders has not been affected by the outside noise, but the team has felt its impact. However, not in a way that some fans may expect.

Nov 21, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback JC French IV (4) sets prior to a play at the line of scrimmage against the Colorado Buffaloes in the second half at Nippert Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to Colorado safety Randon Fontenette, he personally felt motivated to play for "Coach Prime" with the future of Sanders in doubt. Meanwhile, a number of recruits also posted their support of the Colorado coach, spreading the hashtag: "Play for Prime."

Colorado will conclude the season against UCF at home, and a decision on Sanders' job future could be reached soon. With the early signing period approaching and the transfer portal opening in January, a new coach would ideally be hired before then.

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