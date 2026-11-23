Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys are looking to get back to .500 this season when they play the Philadelphia Eagles in a crucial NFC East matchup on Thanksgiving Day.

Dallas is 35-22-1 all-time on Thanksgiving, and it’s coming off an impressive win over the Tennessee Titans in Week 11. The Dallas offense has been one of the best in the league this season, but the defense has lagged way behind, ranking 31st in the league in EPA/Play.

Can it hold up against Joe Milton and an Eagles team that snapped a seven-game skid in Week 11 against the Pittsburgh Steelers?

The Cowboys are heavily favored at home in this Thanksgiving matchup, and they did beat the Eagles by 17 points in the first meeting between these teams. This season may be done for Philly, as Jalen Hurts is likely out for the year with blood clots and the team made some moves to cut salary ahead of the trade deadline.

Still, these rivalry matchups are never easy to predict, even with the Dallas offense playing at a high level over the last few weeks.

Here’s a breakdown of the opening odds and my early lean for this Thanksgiving matchup in Week 12.

Eagles vs. Cowboys Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Eagles +8.5 (-110)

Cowboys -8.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Eagles: +347

Cowboys: -445

Total

47.5 (Over -116/Under -103)

These odds have not shifted much since they opened on Sunday night , though the total has dropped a point from 48.5 to 47.5. That’s interesting considering how bad the Dallas defense has been in the 2026 season.

I shared my pick for this game in my betting preview on Monday, and I believe Dallas is in a great spot to earn a second win in a row.

Joe Milton did snap the team’s losing streak at home against Pittsburgh, and the Dallas defense is much easier to move the ball against. Still, taking a young quarterback who doesn’t even have five NFL starts on a short week? No thanks.

The Eagles are just 2-5 against the spread as underdogs and have not covered on the road. Philly has the worst offense in the NFL in EPA/Play this season while the Cowboys are third and both teams rank in the bottom 12 in EPA/Play on defense.

I can’t look past the massive advantage that the Cowboys have on the offensive end, especially with Prescott playing some of his best ball of 2026.

The Cowboys already have a 17-point win over Philly under their belts this season, and I think they get back to .500 on Thanksgiving to keep themselves in the mix to win the NFC East.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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