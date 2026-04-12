Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders led his team out onto Folsom Field for the Buffs' 2026 spring game on Saturday, and one of the players that stood out the most on the field was former San Jose State Spartans wide receiver Danny Scudero.

Scudero transferred form San Jose State to Colorado this offseason and hauled in a touchdown in the spring game.

Deion Sanders Compares Danny Scudero to Julian Edelman

Oct 18, 2020; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots receiver Julian Edelman (11) warms up prior to the game against the Denver Broncos at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images | Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images

Danny Scudero had two receptions for 25 yards and a touchdown in the Buffs’ spring game. Check out his touchdown reception from quarterback Julian Lewis below.

This angle of Julian Lewis’ TD pass to Danny Scudero 🔥



🎥 @DeionSandersJr pic.twitter.com/86RD0fofsb — Scott Procter (@ScottProcter_) April 11, 2026

“Coach Prime” spoke to reporters after the game and compared Scudero to former New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman.

"I reached out to a dear friend of mine that he reminds me of. A guy by the name of Julian Edelman. You might know him," Sanders said. "I wanted to connect the two because Jules could give him some tremendous insight because Danny got that. He got that 'it' that Jules had."

Julian Edelman's NFL career spanned from 2009-2020, all with the New England Patriots. Edelman had 620 career receptions for 6,822 yards and 36 receiving touchdowns. He was most well-known for his playoff success.

In 19 playoff games during his career, Edelman had 118 receptions for 1,442 yards and five touchdowns. He won three Super Bowls with the Patriots and was named Super Bowl LIII MVP. In that game, Edelman had 10 receptions for 141 receiving yards in the Patriots 13-3 win over the Los Angeles Rams.

Edelman, like the 5-9 Scudero, was an undersized wide receiver. Edelman was listed at 5-10 in his career.

Danny Scudero Transfers From San Jose State to Colorado

Nov 1, 2025; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans wide receiver Danny Scudero (10) catches a pass for the first down against the Hawaii Rainbow Wahine during the second quarter at CEFCU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images | Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

Danny Scudero spent the 2025 season with San Jose State. It was a memorable season for Scudero, who led the entire country in receiving yards with 1,297. He also finished tied for fifth in recpetions with 88 and tied for 12th in receiving touchdowns with 10. Scudero was named First-team All-Mountain West.

Scudero is one of four wide receivers that transferred to Colorado this offseason. The other three were DeAndre Moore Jr., Ernest Campbell, and Kam Perry.

Dec 28, 2024; Tucson, AZ, USA; Miami (OH) RedHawks wide receiver Kam Perry (10) against the Colorado State Rams during the Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

These four wideouts join wide receiver Joseph Williams and quarterback Julian Lewis in the Buffaloes aerial attack. Colorado struggled on offense in 2025. They had the second lowest amount of points (20.9) and total yards (328.4) in the Big 12 during their 3-9 season. The only team below them in the Big 12 was the Oklahoma State Cowboys, who failed to win a single conference game in 2025.

Not only does Colorado have new offensive players all over the field, they also hired a new offensive coordinator, former Sacramento State Hornets coach Brennan Marion. Marion coached the Hornets for one season in 2025, leading them to a 7-5 record and an average of 33.8 point per game.

The Buffs hope Marion will be able to bring this type of offensive production to Boulder.