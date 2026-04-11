How to Watch Colorado Buffaloes' Spring Game

The Colorado Buffaloes under coach Deion Sanders have been unable to find consistent success and are hoping to see positive signs for the future in Saturday’s spring game.

The scrimmage won't be nationally televised, but Colorado fans can watch live on the BuffsTV YouTube Channel. The game is expected to start at 1 p.m. PT and last approximately one hour.

Nov 8, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) throws a pass during the first quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | Ben Queen-Imagn Images

Heading into Saturday, here are three ways that Coach Sanders can win the Spring Game and feel great heading into the summer.

Solid Julian Lewis Performance

Heading into the Spring Game, there is a lot of pressure on redshirt freshman quarterback Julian Lewis to perform.

The main reason being the Buffaloes need to see positive signs from Lewis as one of their younger players moving forward. If Lewis can continue to develop and become one of the better quarterbacks in the Big 12, Colorado will always have a chance to win the conference and get to the College Football Playoff.

This spring, Lewis and the offense have had the challenge of installing a new offense with new offensive coordinator Brennan Marion. Marion’s offense is focused on getting the ball in space to playmakers and creating mismatches all over the field.

Lewis has a great opportunity to succeed as his skillset functioning as a point guard type, wanting to get the ball out quickly and make fast reads all across the field. The Buffaloes added multiple weapons and solid linemen up front to help Lewis, and this Spring Game will showcase if those investments paid off.

If Lewis can perform well and has a high level of confidence in himself and the offense, Coach Prime and the entire Colorado team will feel very good heading into the fall with the understanding that they have their quarterback.

Oct 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Houston Cougars offensive lineman Demetrius Hunter (59) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Battle In The Trenches

One of the biggest issues for the Buffaloes has been the play of the trenches on both sides of the line of scrimmage.

Some key additions on the offensive line are tackles Bo Hughley, Taj White, Jayven Richardson, and Leon Bell, guards Jose Soto and Jayvon McFadden, and centers Demetrius Hunter and Sean Kinney. With the transfers, it will also be interesting to see how returning guard Yahya Attia and tackle Larry Johnson III respond to this competition.

Finding the best combination to significantly improve the ability to rush the ball will be very important, as the team averaged 125.58 rush yards per game in 2025, which was 104th in the nation. The inability to move the ball on the ground was very problematic for the offense.

The offensive line also must protect the Colorado quarterbacks better than in 2025 as the Buffaloes allowed 38 sacks last season. The test against a much-improved defensive line on Saturday will be one to watch.

On the defensive line, the Buffaloes added defensive tackles Ezra Christen, Santana Hopper, Dylan Manuel, and Tyler Moore. On the edge, Colorado also brought in Vili Taufatofua, Toby Anene, Balansama Kamara, and Immanuel Ezeogu.

The defensive side also had some struggles as one of the worst rush defenses in the nation, ranking 135th, and struggled to put pressure on the quarterback, tallying only 13 sacks last year. Sanders’ emphasis on experience and production is very clear with the additions up front.

Coach Prime’s efforts to improve both groups have resulted in great competition during spring ball, but he is hoping for a lot more on Saturday. The best-case scenario for Sanders is for each side to dominate at points, but also have struggles and have to battle through adversity.

Should the offensive and defensive lines for Colorado both show up on Saturday and prove how dominant they can be, Sanders and the Buffaloes could have a great season in 2026, led by their physical approach up front.

Nov 1, 2025; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans wide receiver Danny Scudero (10) runs in for the touchdown after the catch against the Hawaii Rainbow Wahine during the third quarter at CEFCU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images | Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

Clear Wide Receiver One

In Marion’s offense, there is a limited number of touches to go around,d as Marion typically loves to find the best players and get the ball to them consistently. That is why Sanders and Marion need to figure out who the wide receiver one is so they can start game planning for the fall.

Marion will still mix up touches all across the formation, but finding that go-to guy is critical. Due to injury, wide receivers DeAndre Moore Jr., Joseph Williams, and Hykeem Williams have missed significant time in spring and will most likely be out for the Spring Game on Saturday.

They all have the skillset to be critical to the offense and work into being top weapons, but as of now, Colorado has to work with who is healthy.

During the scrimmages and team competition periods the Buffaloes have had thus far, there has been one name to emerge as a great option to be Lewis’ top target. That is San Jose State transfer Danny Scudero.

Scudero led the nation in receiving during the 2025 season, recording 88 receptions, 1,247 yards,s and 10 touchdowns. His consistency throughout the season to get open stood out to the Buffaloes, and this spring, he appears to be their top option.

Sanders and the entire staff know that Scudero has the talent and has shown the production to be a great wide receiver one for Lewis. Scudero just needs to go out there on Saturday to prove it.

If Scudero can clearly emerge as the top receiver for Colorado, Lewis will have a great target to help his development, and the Buffaloes will have a great player to go to when they absolutely need a play, which should take a lot of pressure off Sanders and give Colorado a chance to be one of the best offensive units in the Big 12.