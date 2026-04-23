Deion Sanders Defends Shedeur Sanders' Response to the Media

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders spoke to the media during Cleveland's voluntary minicamp before the NFL Draft, and the former Colorado Buffaloes star turned heads with his response to a reporter questioning his transition from college to the NFL.

Deion Sanders Defends Shedeur Sanders

Shedeur Sanders was asked about going from a star at Colorado to a backup for the Browns, and the question caught the attention of his father, Colorado coach Deion Sanders. "Coach Prime" has always been a staunch defender of his son, often times using his social media platform to get a message out.

"Lawd JESUS we just got back started & how u gon tell us who we are? That's a Sanders you're talking to baby @shedeursanders #Dad," posted Deion Sanders.

Dec 28, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) and his father Deion Sanders before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Huntington Bank Field. | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Shedeur Sanders' Shuts Down Question

Shedeur Sanders shut down the question about taking some time to "be the man" in Cleveland, revealing some of his thought process as he enters his second season in the NFL.

"I feel like I was the man. I don't let nobody else dictate how I feel about myself," Shedeur Sanders responded. "If you allow that, then you livin' for the wrong reason. I know who I am as a person as an individual, and just being a child of God. So, I can't let nobody dictate how I can feel about myself. And if I allowed that, then I'm not mentally strong. I got to be able to be mentally strong in every situation that life throws at you."

At Colorado, Sanders was undeniably "the man." In his final season with the Buffs, he led the Big 12 with 4,134 passing yards and 37 touchdowns, and led all FBS quarterbacks with a completion percentage of 74.0. Within Colorado history, Sanders owns over 100 program records despite only playing for the Buffaloes for two seasons.

Oct 24, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; University of Colorado Buffaloes football players Shedeur Sanders (L) and Travis Hunter (R) watch during the third period between the Denver Nuggets and the Los Angeles Lakers at Ball Arena. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Sanders finished with the No. 8-most votes for the Heisman Trophy, but the prestigious award was ultimately won by his Colorado teammate, current Jacksonville Jaguars star Travis Hunter.

Colorado retired the jerseys of Sanders and Hunter at the 2025 spring game, confirming that both of their names will live on in Buffs history.

Shedeur Sanders in the NFL

Sanders' slide down to the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft was one of the biggest storylines of the offseason, but the former Colorado quarterback worked his way up to the starting job for the Browns.

Projected by some to be a first round pick, Sanders entered his first NFL offseason as the fourth quarterback on Cleveland's roster, behind fellow rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel as well as Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) throws a pass in the first quarter of the NFL Week 18 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Cleveland Browns at Paycor Stadium in Downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

However, the Browns traded Pickett to the Las Vegas Raiders before the season, and Flacco was dealt to the Cincinnati Bengals in October. After an injury to Dillon Gabriel, Sanders took over the starting job for the Browns, and he never looked back.

Entering the 2026 season, Sanders appears to be competing with quarterback Deshaun Watson for Cleveland's starting job.

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