Deion Sanders Doesn't Hold Back on Houston Quarterback Conner Weigman

The Colorado Buffaloes are set to take on the No. 17 Houston Cougars at home under the lights on Friday night, and Colorado coach Deion Sanders praised both sides of the ball for a Houston team coming to town with College Football Playoff potential.

According to "Coach Prime," Houston coach Willie Fritz and the Cougars have "one of the best quarterbacks in the country" in signal-caller Conner Weigman.

Nov 7, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders looks on against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the first half at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Weigman has totaled 2,280 passing yards, 22 touchdowns, only two interceptions, and a completion percentage of 66.1. He has also led Houston to a 7-2 record and a spot in the national rankings. Sanders' praise for Houston did not stop on the offense, as he also broke down the challenge that Colorado's offense will face against the Cougars.

Deion Sanders on Houston Cougars, Conner Weigman

"I love what he's (Willie Fritz) done with the program. They got a quarterback. I feel like he's (Conner Weigman) one of the best quarterbacks in the country," said Sanders. "They don't give him a credit that he deserves. He deserves a lot more. The kid can flat out and spin it. Don't make a lot of mistakes. They can run the football as well."

Nov 7, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars quarterback Conner Weigman (1) rolls out of the pocket during the third quarter against the Cincinnati Bearcats at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"They got defensively, got a couple loads up front. Those guys could really get after it. Really stout on the run. We have some matchups that we we like versus their defense, but we got to get it done. We've got to have a balanced attack running the football as well as throwing the ball. But this team, even special teams, they pose a threat. They're fundamentally sound. They don't make a lot of mistakes, and welcome the challenge," Sanders continued.

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Colorado Buffaloes' Path to an Upset vs. Houston Cougars

Houston's defense ranks No. 41 nationally allowing 21.3 points per game, but the Cougars have a top-25 run defense, giving up 107.3 yards per game on the ground. Buffaloes quarterback Isaac Wilson and the passing game might have to lead the offense against Houston, but Colorado has had some success running the ball with Richard Young and JaQuail Smith in recent weeks.

However, the offense as a whole has struggled to score consistently in the first season with offensive coordinator Brennan Marion at the helm. In the six losses on the season, the Buffaloes are averaging 14.2 points per game on offense.

Nov 7, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Isaac Wilson (16) throws against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the second half at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wilson has struggled to protect the ball, throwing as many interceptions as touchdowns this season, and the Buffaloes have one of the worst turnover margins in the FBS. Out of 138 teams, Colorado ranks No. 137 with a turnover margin of -1.22 per game.

While speaking to the media on Tuesday, Sanders was asked if he's considered changing play-callers on offense, and "Coach Prime" answered "No."

Colorado and Houston will have the spotlight to themselves on Friday, Nov. 13, with kickoff scheduled for 8:15 p.m. MT. The game will be broadcast nationally on ESPN2.

Can the Buffs spoil Houston's postseason dreams?

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